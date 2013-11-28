Erase Wrinkles at Home? DIY Treatments That Work

While no DIY line smoothers or skin-plumping creams will give you the same anti-aging results as an in-office treatment, "they can make a difference," says New York City dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD. Four worth the buy:

Microdermabrasion

In-office cost: $75 to $200 per session

DIY option: DDF Revolve Professional 500X ($139; ddf.com) deep-cleans pores and speeds cell turnover.

Derm Verdict: At-home microdermabrasion tools give "excellent" results, Dr. Fusco says, in addition to office treatments "or as an alternative if cost is an issue."

Chemical Peels

In-office cost: $300 to $1,000

DIY option: Exuviance antioxidant peel CA10 ($65; exuviance.com) brightens skin and fades brown spots.

Derm verdict: "You get a big bang for your buck with an at-home peel," says Dr. Fusco. "You'll maintain smoother skin, lighten new dark spots and unclog pores."

Wrinkle Relaxers

In-office cost: Around $400 per area for Botox

DIY option: Physicians Formula Expression Line Freeze ($22; at mass retailers) smooths crow's-feet temporarily.

Derm verdict: "At-home line freezers are very, very distant cousins of injectables," Dr. Fusco says. For best results with these, start at the first sight of wrinkles.

Dermal Fillers

In-office cost: $400 to $1,600 per area

DIY option: Bliss Firm, Baby, Firm Dual Action Lifting + Volumizing serum ($75; blissworld.com) fills in fine lines.

Derm Verdict: "Topical formulas are terrific for a quick-fix, temporary result on the finest of lines," Dr. Fusco says.