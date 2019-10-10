While Emilia Clarke has seen hair colors come and go—including her iconic Game of Thrones ‘do—there’s been one consistency in her beauty routine for years: the 32-year-old actress revealed she always wears *two* different mascaras to achieve the ultimate defined lashes.

“I pile on mascara because it opens my eyes up,” Clarke said to Marie Claire earlier this year, “When you use two of them together, you get the separation and the drama. It’s a day-to-night-thing I love doing.”

Thankfully, Clarke didn’t leave us hanging when it comes to her personal recommendations for the two-step mascara process. She starts by applying Dolce & Gabbana’s The One Mascara. Clarke credits the mascara with elongating and separating her lashes without getting clumpy.

While Dolce & Gabbana unfortunately discontinued this mascara, we recommend swapping in the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara ($25, nordstrom.com). The mascara has a similar curved wand to Dolce and Gabbana's mascara, so it provides the same curl and lift that Clarke looks for in her first coat of mascara.

The lash-lifting mascara also has a few defining features that might even make it (*gasp*) better than Clarke’s original pick. The curling formula not only locks your lashes into place for up to 12 hours, but also packs a nourishing dose of pro-vitamin B5 and serine for conditioning benefits. Plus, over 94% of participants in a consumer panel survey agreed that the mascara made their “eye look more wide open.”

With her base coat firmly applied, Clarke then adds a coat of the Hourglass Caution Extreme Mascara ($29; nordstrom.com). Called “the shit” by the Me Before You actress, this vegan mascara gives a volumizing boost thanks to a 4D amplifier brush that actually combines two brushes into one—so you can volumize, lengthen, lift, and define with just one swipe. The dramatically black formula is not only super buildable, but also won’t smudge or flake.

Naturally, Clarke isn’t the only person who claims the Hourglass mascara is “so good.” There are plenty of additional positive reviews on Nordstrom from users who called it the perfect smudge-proof black mascara. One user even raved it was the “best mascara” they’ve ever used and said that “it lengthens, thickens, and lifts with just a few swipes” and even stays on all day.

Plus, a brand-led consumer test found that 100% of participants agreed the formula provided instant volume and didn’t smudge. While we were already going to take Clarke’s word for it, we love an additional boost of consumer confidence.

If you’re ready to up the drama in your everyday look, you’ll definitely want to shop these celeb-approved mascara recommendations—just don’t forget to pair two different products, à la Clarke, for your boldest lashes yet.

