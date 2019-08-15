Stop everything you’re doing, because we’ve discovered the holy grail of mascaras. We were just poking around Amazon, minding our own business, when—bam—we clicked upon Elizabeth Mott It’s So Big Volumizing Mascara ($14; amazon.com). At first glance, it seems average, but the glowing Amazon reviews are what really caught our attention. According to customers, it beats out tried-and-true favorite brands like Benefit, Lancôme, and Dior, along with popular drugstore options like L’Oreal. And about 40 reviewers said that it even trumped the cult-favorite Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara—which has 380,000 loves on Sephora’s site—so that’s saying a lot. Plus, It’s So Big is $10 cheaper.

So what exactly makes this mascara so lovable and magical, dare we say? The formula is super light and won’t weigh down your lashes, thanks to the blend of natural carnauba and beeswax (as opposed to traditional oil-based waxes). Yet one pass with the hourglass-shaped brush coats each lash, giving you natural-looking, curled, and voluminous lashes with ease. Want even more drama? You can easily build volume with an additional layer or two.

Not only does the brand boast that this mascara won’t smudge, clump, flake, or give you those infamous racoon eyes (and reviewers agree!), but the no-budge formula is also super easy to remove, despite its incredible staying power. With a little warm water and some gentle pressure, off it comes—no makeup remover necessary.

If you’re calling BS, we don’t blame you. While this product isn’t advertised as a tubing mascara (read: a formula that creates water-resistant, tube-like enclosures around each individual lash that literally slide off with warm water at the end of the day), that’s essentially exactly what it is, making it ideal for even those with sensitive eyes and weak lashes—or for when you can’t muster up the strength to wash your makeup off at the end of the day. Hey, it happens.

It’s tough to argue with the over 2,500 5-star reviews. From sweaty workouts to outdoor hikes to cry fests to sex, reviewers say the Elizabeth Mott It’s So Big Volumizing Mascara really stays on through it all.

“It's got staying power. I have also worn it to the gym, the beach, running, etc. I've tested it in sweaty situations (including sex),” wrote one customer. She continued, “The very day I got this magic mascara and lovingly applied it to my lashes, we went to dinner, and drinks, etc. And my boyfriend and I got in a huge, stupid fight, which ended with me CRYING and sleeping in the guest room, with my face buried in the pillow. When my dumb boyfriend came into the guest room in the morning to apologize, I could not even rub the guilt in with my raccoon-stained eyes....BECAUSE THE MASCARA WAS STILL IN PLACE.”

Yet another shared her disbelief with the product, “So let me tell you, I put this product to all of the tests that would usually give me running or smudged raccoon eyes, even with waterproof products.

1. I “forgot” I had it on and rubbed my eyes

2. I “forgot” to wash my face before bed after a long night of partying

3. I had intercourse (TMI, but hey, you know what I mean)

4. I took a hot shower and didn’t wash my face

5. I went to work for 10 hours in the hot heat

All of these tests passed with flying colors. No dripping, no smudging, no raccoon eyes! My lashes were still long and curled even after I woke up the next morning. No darkness under my eyes or anything!”

“I put it on the morning after it arrived. Wow. It went on super smooth and light but I still got a big effect. I went to work and then spin class without removing my eye makeup. MAGIC!!! No smudging or running at all. My mascara after work and the gym was literally perfect. When I got home, I rubbed it off easily. I don't understand how it works, but I'm in love,” raved a reviewer.

Working at Health, I’ve tried countless mascaras and I’ve even written about Chrissy Teigen’s favorite (which is also an Elizabeth Mott find, may I add)—this isn’t my first rodeo, y’all. After noticing that Elizabeth Mott It’s So Big Volumizing Mascara had a cult following on Amazon, I had to try the product for myself. I have lighter-colored, stick-straight eyelashes and I love how falsies make my eyes pop, but loathe the upkeep. After applying this mascara, I noticed that my lashes were curled and coated with a single swipe. Sure, the pigment wasn’t super dark or thick (which is what I like about it), but it gave me a more natural look—similar to wearing lash extensions—but at a fraction of the price.

The good thing about this mascara is that it’s extremely buildable. You can amp up the drama with a few extra coats, without getting clumpy or spider-like lashes. Also great? The brush catches the perfect amount of formula, so you’re not frustratingly dipping your brush back into the tube for more or wiping excess product off the end, thus getting it all over your eyelids. (The worst.) However, my absolute favorite part is how easy it is to take the stuff off. Working late nights in the city means I don’t get home until late, and I sleep in my makeup more often than I’d like to admit. (Ugh, leave me alone.) So, the fact that a quick splash of warm water loosens the mascara right off is a total game-changer.

While I’ve worn the mascara all day long and can report that it still looked flawless by dinnertime, I haven’t had the chance to test it in the bedroom yet. But if staying put during my sweaty spin class was any indication that Elizabeth Mott It’s So Big Volumizing Mascara is legit, then I have no doubts for the next time the mood strikes with my boyfriend.

