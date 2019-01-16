Romantic Beachy Waves Look Fabulous on Everyone—Here’s Exactly How to Get Them

It’s not surprising that beachy waves are one of the most coveted hairstyles, gracing blowout bar menus in every city. Many women who present their stylists with photo inspiration (because who doesn’t bring in pictures of other people’s hair to mimic strand for strand?!) are longing for cascading waves. Made popular over the years by celebrities walking the red carpet, loose waves have even become the signature look for many models and influencers—one scroll through Instagram and it’s obvious that they know their way around a curling iron.

People are loving lived-in, romantic waves that don’t look super styled, but there is a fine line between rigid, crunchy ringlets and soft, relaxed curls. Fortunately, getting loose waves has never been easier, thanks to this quick video guide complete with professional hair tips. Even if you have zero time to deal with your hair in the morning, this is a super easy style that’s as effortless as it is pretty.

Watch the video above and follow these steps: