Easy, Everyday Tips to Get You Ready for Bikini Season

Spring has officially sprung, which means it's time to start thinking about bathing suit season. Are you ready?

The thought of slipping into a bathing suit right now might make you feel a little uncomfortable, but some pre-summer planning can get you bikini-ready without much stress. If you start incorporating these easy tips and tricks into your everyday life now, you'll look and feel great in your bathing suit when the summer weather rolls around!

Start your day with a protein-packed breakfast: One of my favorite breakfasts is a big plate of scrambled eggs with a handful chopped spinach and a little bit of low-fat cheese mixed in. Eating a protein-filled breakfast like this one satisfies me until lunchtime, so I don't end up mindlessly snacking, which sets a healthy tone for my entire day.

Divide your plate in half: When eating a meal, try dividing your plate in half, so fruits and veggies take up one half while lean protein and healthy fats take up the other. For not a lot of calories, all of that brightly-colored produce (and fiber) will fill you up and pack a ton of nutrients into your diet.

Increase your workouts by 5 minutes each week: Five minutes might not seem like a lot of time, but, if you start now, those minutes (and calories!) will definitely add up when it's time to wear your swimsuit!

Add frozen berries to your water: This is such an easy thing to do, but it adds some subtle sweetness and vibrant color to your water, which will encourage you to drink more throughout the day. Just buy a bag of frozen berries and pour some into your glass or water bottle!

Make some bathing suit inspiration: Even if you're not quite ready to wear a bathing suit right this instant, you can motivate yourself to shape up by shopping online or in-store for a new suit that will flatter your shape and give you confidence. You can also create a motivational board on Pinterest with images of stylish bathing suits, workouts you want to try, and healthy recipes.

