This $12 Exfoliating Brush Eliminates Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hairs
If you choose to remove your body hair, shaving is indisputably the most accessible and affordable option in comparison to waxing, sugaring, and laser treatments—though it's not without its side effects. Frustratingly enough, it seems like razor burn and bumps and ingrown hairs are the trade-off for silky-soft, bare skin. Luckily, Amazon reviewers have discovered a $12 brush that can lead to a closer, smoother shave with no risk of ingrowns.
Dylonic's Exfoliating Brush ($12, was $17; amazon.com) is a small, plastic tool with bristles that can be used wet or dry. The brush is ergonomically designed to offer better grip for the user, as they move it in circles over their skin. Dry brushing, a type of exfoliation, helps to remove dead skin cells and pore-clogging grime, which is critical in preventing razor bumps and ingrown hairs.
"Ingrown hairs are hairs that start growing outward but then curl under and into top layer skin, causing inflammation and a raised bump or pimple," explains Azza Halim, MD, a board-certified physician and anesthesiologist in Florida. "Dry brushing helps reduce these inflammatory reactions by removing outer dead skin and allowing a smoother shave, especially in the bikini area and underarms." she adds.
To stop razor burn and ingrowns in their tracks, Dr. Halim recommends using the exfoliating brush about once a week—although she says it can also be used immediately before hair removal (whether through shaving, waxing, or sugaring), so long as the user's skin isn't overly sensitive. She recommends that people with eczema, cystic acne, psoriasis, or open abrasions avoid using this method of physical exfoliation since it can be harsh and cause irritation.
Nearly 8,000 Amazon customers have rated Dylonic's exfoliating brush five stars, and many reviewers say that it's been an absolute game changer in their hair removal process.
"It's crazy that something so simple works the wonders that it does," one shopper said. "I lather up with soap and use this on my bikini area before shaving and don't have a SINGLE ingrown hair afterwards. Literally mind blowing because I thought it was something I would always have to deal with when other products didn't work."
Users who wax their body hair also find that the brush helps them prevent ingrown hairs from forming in-between appointments. "I get bad ingrown hairs on my bikini area from waxing and wearing tight gym clothes while working out," shared another, who said they saw "immediate results" from the product. "I take the exfoliating brush with me in the shower as soon as I'm done with my workout and it's been helping a lot."
To buy: Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $12 (was $17); amazon.com
Even shoppers who claim they've "tried everything out there" to get rid of razor bumps and ingrown hairs swear that Dylonic's exfoliating brush makes a noticeable difference—and for just $12, it's a budget-friendly way to take your hair removal strategy to the next level.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.