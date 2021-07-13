If you choose to remove your body hair, shaving is indisputably the most accessible and affordable option in comparison to waxing, sugaring, and laser treatments—though it's not without its side effects. Frustratingly enough, it seems like razor burn and bumps and ingrown hairs are the trade-off for silky-soft, bare skin. Luckily, Amazon reviewers have discovered a $12 brush that can lead to a closer, smoother shave with no risk of ingrowns.