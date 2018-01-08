Why Everyone Is Going to Be Obsessed With Drunk Elephant's New 'Protini' Moisturizer

Lately, everyone I know has become obsessed with Drunk Elephant. I first heard about the brand from a co-worker who raved about the company's bestselling T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Serum ($90; sephora.com), a potent blend of salicylic, lactic, and glycolic acids. Our beauty editor swears by C-Firma Day Serum ($80; sephora.com), and she's in good company—January/February cover star Brooke Shields told us she uses it, too. Our features director applies Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil ($70; sephora.com) every night. Then there's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial ($80; sephora.com), which I've personally become obsessed with for its ability to give me ridiculously smooth skin in just 20 minutes.

Drunk Elephant's latest release is sure to earn the non-toxic skincare brand even more devoted fans. Their new daily moisturizer, Protini ($68; sephora.com), contains a powerful mix of nine plant-derived growth factors to help facilitate healthy cell turnover and deliver firmer, healthier-looking skin.

RELATED: How to Get Glowing Skin and Glossy Hair This Winter, According to Beauty Pros

Protini "is the result of almost two years of hard work and innovation," Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson tells Health, explaining that she came up with the concept while on an airplane. "There isn't anything out there like [it]... It's not only my teenage daughter's favorite product in the line, it's also my 75-year-old mom's top choice."

I've been lucky to be able to test Protini in advance of the launch, and it's already become a go-to in my routine. The light, gel-like formula absorbs instantly into skin, and I noticed a smoother, more even-toned complexion after just a few uses. As a testament to how good this stuff is, I've been using it religiously both in the freezing New York City winter and the sunny Australian summer, where I recently vacationed. The transition from cold, dry air to hot humidity usually wrecks havoc on my skin, but after slathering Protini on my face during the 24-hour flight, I landed looking unexpectedly glow-y with no dry patches or breakouts in sight.

To get our best beauty and wellness tips delivered to you inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

Drunk Elephant superfans are probably wondering how this new product fits into their current routine (after all, the line already includes a moisturizer, Lala Retro Whipped Cream). Masterson tells us that while you can absolutely use both formulas in your regimen, they serve different purposes. "Lala is all about long-lasting skin barrier moisture," she says. "Protini is more about supporting collagen and structure."

To use, Masterson recommends adding a pump of Protini into a cocktail of Drunk Elephant products both morning and night, such as with C-Firma and B-Hydra in the morning and with T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Serum and Marula Facial Oil in the evening. (No layering is necessary, she notes; all Drunk Elephant formulas can be mixed in the palm of your hand before applying.)