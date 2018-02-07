The Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Non-morning people, rejoice: You totally don't need to wash your hair every day. In fact, going longer without washing may lead to healthier strands in the long run, since you're not stripping hair of its natural oils as often. (Don't believe us? Check out these pictures of a Health staffer who only washes her hair once a week.)

Of course, most of us don't wake up with naturally perfect-looking hair, especially if it's been a few days since we last cleaned it. Enter dry shampoo, a great way to extend your style in between washes. A few spritzes to the roots of your hair, and you'll experience more volume, bouncier texture, and a reduction in dirt and grease. Even better, while there are plenty of great high-end dry shampoos out there (Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo is a favorite), you don't need to spend a lot on dry shampoo in order to get amazing results. Here, the best drugstore dry shampoo to add to your cart ASAP.

