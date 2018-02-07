The Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos

These drugstore dry shampoos will help your hair and your budget.
Non-morning people, rejoice: You totally don't need to wash your hair every day. In fact, going longer without washing may lead to healthier strands in the long run, since you're not stripping hair of its natural oils as often. (Don't believe us? Check out these pictures of a Health staffer who only washes her hair once a week.)
Of course, most of us don't wake up with naturally perfect-looking hair, especially if it's been a few days since we last cleaned it. Enter dry shampoo, a great way to extend your style in between washes. A few spritzes to the roots of your hair, and you'll experience more volume, bouncier texture, and a reduction in dirt and grease. Even better, while there are plenty of great high-end dry shampoos out there (Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo is a favorite), you don't need to spend a lot on dry shampoo in order to get amazing results. Here, the best drugstore dry shampoo to add to your cart ASAP.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
Although Batiste's original dry shampoo is incredible, their cherry fragrance formula could win an award for best smelling dry shampoo. It's subtly sweet (but not overpowering), and it quickly refreshes strands and zaps grease. The adorable packaging doesn't hurt, either.
Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo
Brunette? You'll love Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo, which is formulated with a matte finish and doesn't leave behind any white residue. In addition to the classic original, we also love Beach Babe, which adds extra body and oomph.
Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo
If your hair tends to look limp a few days post-wash, reach for this bestselling dry shampoo from Dove. It will instantly perk up strands for impressive volume and bounce. Prefer your dry shampoo to have a light scent? Try the Fresh Coconut (new!) or Fresh & Floral versions.
Klorane Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo from French brand Klorane will quickly revive strands and reintroduce volume without irritating sensitive scalps. The formula is made with oat milk, which gives it a natural beige tint that easily blends, making it another good option for brunettes.
Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo
A personal favorite of Health's beauty editor Lisa DeSantis, this Kristin Ess formula leaves behind clean-feeling hair with just one spritz. Plus, it's infused with vitamin C for healthier strands.
Aveeno Pure Renewal Dry Shampoo
Have dry hair? This formula from Aveeno contains seaweed extract to ensure strands stay nourished and moisturized even as you're eliminating grease.