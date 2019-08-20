As the founder of Flower Beauty and the mind behind #BeautyJunkieWeek, Drew Barrymore is on a mission to find (and create) the very best in beauty. But if you’re wondering why the Hollywood star turned into a skincare fanatic, she revealed the one product that officially made her a convert: Sunday Riley’s Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil ($29, was $36; dermstore.com).

The Santa Clarita Diet star shared her adoration of the superfood face oil in her final Instagram post for #BeautyJunkieWeek in July. Not only did she call Sunday Riley “one of my very favorite companies,” but Barrymore also said that the Juno oil “was one of the very first products that made me fall truly in love with skincare.” But what makes the superfood face oil so special?

While some people skip face oil for fear of making their skin too oily, it’s actually a great way to restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier (which can be damaged by overwashing) by trapping in water molecules. Sunday Riley’s antioxidant-rich, vegan face oil combines nine different cold-press superfood oils (ranging from blueberries to broccoli) to give your skin an instant glow.

A quick glance at the ingredient list showcases 100% pure plant extracts, including a high concentration of blueberry oil for a boost of antioxidants like vitamin E. Cranberry seed oil in the formula offers another dose of vitamin E, along with vitamins A, C, and K. You’ll also find soothing raspberry seed extract and licorice root to reduce the appearance of dark spots and brighten skin tone.

While Drew Barrymore said she prefers to use the fragrance-free formula on her skin, Sunday Riley also recommends it oil for use on cracked cuticles and dry, split ends on hair. Talk about a multi-purpose product! Some Dermstore reviewers said they love slathering the oil on their skin before flights to help decrease dehydration.

A holy grail for many reviewers in the fight against dry, scaly winter skin, the lack of preservatives, fragrance, and sulfates in the Juno oil also makes it a great choice for anyone with sensitive skin or combination skin.

The main drawback of Sunday Riley is the higher price tag often associated with the brand. But the good news is, you can actually get this oil (along with some other Sunday Riley products) for 20% off right now as part of Dermstore’s 20th Anniversary Sale—all you have to do is enter the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. That means you can score the .5 ounce bottle for just $29 (was $36) and the 1.18 ounce bottle for just $58 (was $72). Of course, you’ll want to act fast. The sale ends on Sunday, taking these unusual savings on Sunday Riley (and the entire customer-loved lineup) with it.

