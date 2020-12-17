Drew Barrymore Says These Facial Cleansing Wipes “Spark Joy”—and They’re Just $6
As a self-proclaimed “beauty junkie,” Drew Barrymore knows a thing or two about skincare—but her biggest piece of advice is also her simplest: Don’t go to bed without washing your face. The talk show host swears by washing her face twice a day, if not more. Lately, she’s using a budget-friendly product to make her skin feel extra fresh: Olay’s Daily Facials Cleansing Cloths ($6, walmart.com)
Barrymore first shared her love for the product on her Instagram in August, noting that she had already gone through several boxes of the single-use wipes. “I have used the same simple soap forever. I have sensitive skin, so for me, less is more, and because I like to wash a lot, I keep it really simple,” she said. “This experience gives me a little spa every day.”
The dry cleansing wipes come in packs of 33, and they’re activated by just “a hair” of water, according to Barrymore. They’re a five-in-one product, offering all the power of a makeup remover, a gentle scrub, a toner, a mask, and a cleanser in one refreshing package. Because Barrymore has sensitive skin, she uses the brand’s “sensitive clean” Daily Facials, which include hydrating aloe leaf extract.
Walmart shoppers also appreciate the product’s gentleness, saying that Olay’s Daily Facials leave skin feeling soft and calm rosacea. Because the cloths suds up so much, many also say they help you achieve a deep clean and a bright complexion. And because they’re waterless, they’re also handy for travel—all you have to do is pack a sheet for every time you plan to wash your face, and you don’t have to worry about bringing along a separate makeup remover.
To buy: Olay Daily Facials Cleansing Cloths Sensitive, $6, walmart.com
While Olay’s Daily Facials can be found at most drugstores, you’ll find the best deal at Walmart—a single pack will set you back just $0.18 per wipe, and a two-pack only $0.17 each.
Even if you’re not as avid a face-washer as Barrymore, the Daily Facials could inspire more regular cleansing. “I’m 45 years old and I didn’t think I could find something that really made me look forward to washing my face after washing it twice a day for as long as I can remember,” Barrymore said in her Instagram post. “This has sparked joy into my twice-daily routine.”
