While Twitter is up in arms about whether washing your face is even necessary (spoiler alert: it is), it’s recently come to our attention that Drew Barrymore actually washes her face *three* times a day.

A self-proclaimed “compulsive face washer,” the Santa Clarita Diet star confessed to The New York Times in 2017 that she washes her face “morning, noon, and night” for a grand total of three (!!!) cleanses. The beauty obsessee, who prefers “baby mild cleansers,” also revealed one of her top picks for cleansing is the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser ($19 for 3, amazon.com).

RELATED: Drew Barrymore’s 5 Favorite Beauty Products on Amazon

As the founder of Flower Beauty and the creator of #BeautyJunkieWeek on Instagram, Barrymore has access to a plethora of both luxury and budget-friendly beauty items—but her commitment to her tried-and-true Cetaphil remains. She more recently gave the mild cleanser a shoutout in 2018 during the launch of Flower Beauty at Ulta and again in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK earlier this year, where she said she feels content sticking to her “good old Cetaphil”.

But what makes the seemingly-average drugstore find so special? It turns out, the gentle formula was originally developed for dermatologists as a safe product to use on super sensitive skin. Made with just fourteen ingredients, the daily facial cleanser is both non-irritating and hypoallergenic.

Image zoom Cetaphil

To buy: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser (Three-Pack)($19, marked down from $24); amazon.com

Whereas many facial cleansers developed for oily skin actually over-cleanse the skin and leave behind a tight, uncomfortable feeling, this low-lather formula gently removes dirt and oil without stripping the skin. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic—meaning it won’t clog pores and is recommended for acne-prone skin—and leaves behind no sticky residue.

The daily cleanser is also a dermatologist-approved pick, with multiple dermatologists previously recommending the product to Health as a great option for anyone struggling with psoriasis or seeking the best cleanser for combination skin.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Swears By This Unexpected Product to Style Her Hair Perfectly

While other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon also swear by Cetaphil, the drugstore find also has a cult-following of non-celebs. Faithful users with a range of skin issues—including dry and flaky skin, acne, and extremely sensitive skin—say they swear by this budget-friendly find as part of their daily skincare routines. In fact, it has almost 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

All things considered, it’s no surprise Barrymore has given Cetaphil a permanent place in her skincare collection. Best of all, you can score a three-pack of Cetaphil Cleanser for just $19 on Amazon right now. Not only will you save 21%, but your bathroom cabinets will be stocked with enough cleanser to take you through a winter of washing your face—even if you choose to take a page from Barrymore’s book and do so three times a day.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter