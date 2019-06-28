Drew Barrymore on How Her Beauty Routine Changed in Her 40’s

Plus, her top 5 favorite beauty products that start at just $12.

June 28, 2019

Drew Barrymore may have recently announced a partnership with the body-toning company behind Emsculpt, but her fitness regimen isn’t the only thing she’s changed with age. During an interview at an Emsculpt event, Barrymore, 44, told Health that her beauty routine experienced a major shift as she entered her 40s.

"It used to be a lot more subtle but now I’m like, the more impact products, you know? 34, totally different story. 44, totally different story,” said The Santa Clarita Diet star. “I don’t buy handbags and I don’t buy expensive clothes and I don’t drive expensive cars, but I will throw down for a good moisturizer.”

In terms of skincare, hydration is now Barrymore’s number one priority, and she shops accordingly. “I’m just really into anything that can hydrate my skin without a lot of oil,” she explained, “because I just break out immediately and then I’m like, ‘Well, I’d rather be dry than have acne.’ So I’m just finding all these things that are super hydrating but not irritating my skin.” Her current go-to ingredient for moisture? Vitamin E.

Though she’s clearly not afraid to splurge on an amazing product (see: “will throw down for a good moisturizer”), the mother of two knows that high prices don’t always mean high quality in the world of beauty. Plus, she said, shoppers can “always find the equivalent” of an expensive product for less at their local drugstore.

Naturally, when we asked Barrymore about her favorite beauty products, she had plenty of wisdom to share. Whether you’re in the market for a new hair mask or a remedy for chapped lips, these five Drew-approved picks—all available on Amazon—have you covered.

Now Solutions E-Oil

Barrymore raved about this bargain serum. “[Now has] the purest form of vitamin E I’ve found in a dropper, and I just take that and put it all over my face,” she said. “Your skin looks and feels so incredible afterward.” In other words, Now’s E-Oil is the perfect low-maintenance addition to your bathroom counter.

Juara Radiance Enzyme Scrub

A 3-in-1 cleanser that brightens, cleanses, and exfoliates, this face wash is packed with herbal healing ingredients like turmeric, green tea extract, and algae. For best results, Barrymore recommends letting the scrub sit before rinsing. “I wear it like a mask and I literally watch my pores shrink,” she shared.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

This Internet-famous hair mask is another favorite of Barrymore’s. A longtime staple among professional stylists, all Olaplex products contain a patented ingredient that mends broken strands on a molecular level.

J.F. Lazartigue Mask with Shea Butter

It’s no surprise that Barrymore’s list of top beauty picks features multiple hair masks—her signature beachy waves are never short of immaculate. She likes this treatment mask by J.F. Lazartigue that’s specially-formulated to provide protection and moisture to thick, dry, or damaged hair.

Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm

According to Barrymore, there is far more to Sisley’s hydrating lip balm than its adorable pink packaging. “It’s changed my life,” she said of the Parisian import. She also raved over its soothing texture: “That viscosity of, like, mellifluous honey from heaven, I’m so in.”

