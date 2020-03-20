Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Moisturizing Gloves Will Help Repair Your Dry, Sanitized Hands

Image zoom

If your hands are dry and cracking from winter air, washing dishes, or hand sanitizing (because, coronavirus), you might be on the hunt for a product that will repair and soften them.

Luckily, Drew Barrymore—who's known for her beauty expertise—took to Instagram to share a quick fix for parched hands, while doing some spring cleaning. "We are doing dishes with Aveeno hand gloves on," the actress shares. "And I just cleaned out the garbage."

Barrymore kicks off her video wearing the Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask ($15 for 6 pairs of gloves; walmart.com), and showcases a loaded dishwasher. After tossing an old dish sponge into the trash, she moves onto scrubbing her daughter's bathtub with a multi-surface spray, "because it was beyond a Clorox wipe." The last task on her to-do list? Hitting her home with a vacuum to rid it of dust and pet dander.

After completing her chores, Barrymore removes the Aveeno gloves— remarking how "clean and moisturized" her hands feel—and rubs the remaining lotion into her wrists and arms. "That's what I call a twofer," she says.

Enriched with moisturizing shea butter and prebiotic oat, Barrymore's favorite gloves help to soothe, nourish, hydrate and replenish skin's natural barrier. The result: Incredibly soft hands. Also great? The mask is free of irritating fragrances and parabens, which makes it safe for sensitive skin types and even those with skin conditions like eczema.

One Walmart reviewer, who suffers from eczema, shared that their hands are typically dry, cracked, red, and in pain—but after using the gloves one time, their hands had "never felt so soft." Another customer noted that their hands were super dry due to frequent hand washing, and the mask essentially reversed the damage, leaving their hands soft and moisturized.

Not only is the Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask like a luxurious spa for your hands, but it's also a cinch to use. Just wash and dry your hands, wear the gloves for 10 minutes, and remove without rinsing. Voilà!

Even better? The celeb-approved mask is insanely budget-friendly. If you want to test out a single pair of gloves before purchasing multiple masks, snap up the Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask for just $3 at Walmart.

However, multiple reviewers admitted to loving the mask *so* much, that they went back to the store and bought multiples. Investing in a box of six applications might save you a trip—plus, with the CDC recommending to regularly wash your hands to protect yourself from COVID-19, this hand mask seems like a necessity for repairing dry hands.

To buy: Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask ($15 for 6 pairs of gloves; walmart.com)