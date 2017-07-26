This Is The Best Razor for Women—and It's Only $2.50 on Amazon

If shaving is your preferred hair removal method, you've probably experienced major sticker shock at the price of razors. The average five-blade razor cartridge rings in at about $4 each, which can add up to more than $200 each year if you replace them once a week (according to Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor at Yale Department of Dermatology, that's how often you should ideally switch out your razor to prevent infection or irritation). This used to drive me crazy, but then I discovered a reliable brand of razors that deliver a super-smooth shave for a fraction of the price I'd been paying before. Even better? You can buy them on Amazon Prime.

Full disclosure: I've never been very picky when it comes to razors. Over the years, I’ve mostly used men’s razors, which I generally find to be cheaper (plus, I can split the cost with my husband). But after one trip to the drugstore for personal care essentials resulted in an unusually expensive receipt, I knew there had to be a way to cut costs even more. After doing some research, I came across Dorco razors, a South Korean brand sold on Amazon. The listings had great reviews, an impressive 70% 5-star rating, and crazy-low prices, so I figured they were worth a try.

Amazon carries a limited selection of Dorco razors, but you can also purchase them directly from dorcousa.com. I chose the Dorco Shai SoftTouch 6-Blade Razor Shaving System ($30; amazon.com), which comes with one handle and 10 cartridges, or $2.50 per razor when you buy the refills. My husband bought the Dorco Pace 3-Razor Blade Shaving System ($25; amazon.com), which also includes a handle and 10 cartridges. I'd previously been using a men's razor, so the Dorco handle did take some getting used to—it's superlight and not very flexible. But the shave was among the closest I'd ever had, and the result was soft, smooth, fuzz-free legs. Needless to say, I was hooked.

Almost two years later, my husband and I both still swear by Dorco razors. I no longer notice the clumsy handle, and I'm saving upwards of $80 a year. (Plus, they're often on sale, which means even greater savings.) True, the handle is pretty basic, but it gets the job done. And for me, that's all that really matters when it comes to shaving.