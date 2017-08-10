How to Make Homemade Peppermint Lavender Lip Balm

If you suffer from dry lips, you know how critical an effective lip balm can be. It can’t be too smelly or sticky and should put a stop to peeling, stat. But while your go-to glosses and sticks from the drugstore can feel great, some are made from unfamiliar ingredients you might not want to apply to your face.

What better way to know exactly what’s inside your beauty products than by making them yourself? Enter: our DIY lip balm, made from natural ingredients that you’ve heard of—and can actually pronounce.

In the video above, we’ll show you how to create your own homemade lip balm using easy-to-recognize ingredients like avocado, coconut, vitamin E, and essential oils. We also add a touch of shea butter and shredded beeswax to the mix for extra hydration. The result? A 1-ounce batch of lip balm that even your driest winter lips will thank you for.

The best part about the recipe is that it can easily be tweaked depending on your fragrance preferences. Love lavender? Use it as your essential oil base for a floral balm. Or, go with something bright like a blood orange- or grapefruit-based essential oil instead. The options are endless, so feel free to sub in a new oil each time you whip up a batch of this nourishing balm.

Watch the video above to learn how to make this moisturizing DIY lip balm out of just six simple ingredients and uncover your softest lips yet.