How to Detox Your Skin After Wearing Halloween Makeup, According to Dermatologists

Did your Pennywise costume call for oil- or liquid-based products? Mona Gohara, MD, a dermatologist and associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine, recommends removing these kinds of products ASAP since they're more likely to clog pores. In other words, if you're in a sugar coma and want to crash in bed before coming clean, think again: The combination of heavy makeup and tons of sugar could trigger a bad breakout, she says.

Know you'll be too lazy to wash off your makeup at the sink? Keep cotton pads and a bottle of micellar water by the bed to quickly de-gunk. We like Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser.