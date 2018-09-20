How to Detox Your Skin After Wearing Halloween Makeup, According to Dermatologists

Here's how to calm down skin after a night of heavy costume makeup.
You created the perfect costume, watched endless tutorials on how to get that fake blood or clown makeup just right, and totally nailed your Halloween look. Now what? Scrubbing off a full face of makeup (especially if it’s made with not-so-great-for-skin ingredients) can be torture. That’s where these tips from the pros come in. Here, dermatologists share their secrets to washing away a day of tricks and treats without any residual side effects (breakouts and inflamed skin be gone!)
1
Remove makeup sooner rather than later
Did your Pennywise costume call for oil- or liquid-based products? Mona Gohara, MD, a dermatologist and associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine, recommends removing these kinds of products ASAP since they're more likely to clog pores. In other words, if you're in a sugar coma and want to crash in bed before coming clean, think again: The combination of heavy makeup and tons of sugar could trigger a bad breakout, she says.
Know you'll be too lazy to wash off your makeup at the sink? Keep cotton pads and a bottle of micellar water by the bed to quickly de-gunk. We like Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser.
2
Use the right cleanser
Oil-based cleansers are great for dissolving thick costume makeup, says Lily Talakoub, MD, a dermatologist at the McLean Dermatology and Skincare Center in McClean, Virginia. She also likes foaming face washes, such as Obaji Nuderm Foaming Gel since it will completely remove makeup without irritating skin.
3
Exfoliate, especially if you're acne-prone
Using a scrub like Goldfaden MD Doctor's Scrub can unclog pores as well as reduce blackheads, says Dr. Talakoub. This one is formulated with ruby crystals to remove dead skin and leftover makeup, while also packing soothing seaweed extracts so to not overly irritate skin.
4
Spritz your skin
After countless hours in drying makeup, your skin could probably use a drink. Dr. Gohara recommends a spritz of calming face water like Avene Thermal Spring Water; it contains minerals to bring down redness and also makes for a nice base before locking the hydration in with a cream.
5
Reach for a nourishing moisturizer
Reach for a moisturizer with calming ingredients such as green tea and oatmeal, says Dr. Talakoub. We like Boscia Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer because it's hydrating enough to moisturize dry, rough skin, but also won't feel too heavy or clog pores thanks to green tea, which helps to mattify.