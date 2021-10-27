Over the next month, I always had the Desert Essence Tea Tree Skin Ointment in eyesight. When a stress rash broke out, I scooped out the waxy balm, warmed it with my fingers, and spread it across my chest. Occasionally, I'd go to scratch and I'd be met with the thick cream which reminded me to stay away. The redness, hives, and itchiness were subdued after an hour. The next morning there were still a few small bumps on my chest but my skin was not red, irritated, or covered in my scratching-induced claw marks.