17 Crazy-Good Skincare Deals in Dermstore's Big Summer Sale

Beauty retailer Dermstore.com is launching their anniversary sale tomorrow—one of the biggest they'll have all year—and we're *very* excited. From August 10 through August 19, you'll find savings on everything from cosmetics to hair care to beauty devices (the NuFace is even marked down). Some of the biggest deals can be found on skincare products, though, especially normally pricey creams and serums. Below, we rounded up 17 finds that we can't believe are going to be marked down. The exact discount varies from brand to brand (some brands are excluded from the sale, but most are either 15, 20, or 25% off). Use the code "BIRTHDAY" at checkout to take advantage of these deals.
1
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
A few months ago, I finally took the plunge and bought Good Genes after hearing literally countless rave reviews. When I looked in the mirror the next morning, I was both thrilled for my skin and sad for my bank account: This stuff is amazingly good. High-potency lactic acid exfoliates while licorice, lemongrass, and aloe brighten and soothe. You'll wake up to softer, noticeably glowier skin after just one use. But it's not cheap, making it an even bigger deal that all Sunday Riley products are 25% off in the Dermstore sale.
You'll save: $39
2
DERMAdoctor KP Duty Dermatologist Formulated Body Scrub with Chemical + Physical Exfoliation
If you suffer from keratosis pilaris, those annoying red bumps on your arms or legs, do yourself a favor and invest in this miracle-in-a-jar body scrub. In a previous interview with Health, New York City-based dermatologist Sejal Shah, MD told us it's one of her go-to recommendations for patients who want to treat KP at home. "It contains glycolic acid, lactic acid, azelaic acid, and willow bark (which is a source of salicylic acid) in combination with soothing ingredients,” she said.
You'll save: $9
3
Paula's Choice Lip & Body Treatment Balm
There are so many cult-favorite Paula's Choice products—all 15% off in the sale—but Health beauty editor Lisa DeSantis keeps coming back to this ultra-moisturizing, multipurpose balm. "It's lightweight, but super hydrating," she says. "I keep it on my nightstand and use it every night and then rub the excess onto my cuticles."
You'll save: $2
4
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Skin Food boasts a long list of A-list fans, including Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham, and Adele. Dab it under your eyes, smooth onto cuticles or elbows, apply as a hydrating mask mid-flight, or use to nix those annoying winter dry patches that no other moisturizer is able to quench.
You'll save: $5
5
Caudalie Premier Cru The Serum
Formulated with a unique patented complex (it was developed at Harvard Medical School and took a full five years to perfect), this anti-aging serum is worth every penny, even at full price. In her review of the formula when it first hit shelves this past winter, DeSantis raved about its moisturizing powers. "After using the serum for about a week, the radiance was noticeable," she said. "Long after I applied the formula, I could tell my skin was softer and less parched."
You'll save: $37
6
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Under-eye bags, meet these incredible little gels. Made with jojoba and shea butter, they help quickly reduce puffiness and minimize the appearance of fine lines. Plus, they're super portable—I love to stash them in my carry-on for long-haul flights.
You'll save: $7
7
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
We've raved about Bioderma's ridiculously gentle micellar water before. If you missed out during this past Prime Day, now is a great time to stock up. One of the big 16.7 oz. bottles should last you a few months, but the adorable travel bottle comes in handy, too.
You'll save: $4
8
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
We were adding these to our cart last time Dermstore had a big sale, and happily, the brand is discounted again this time around. Every skin type can benefit from these exfoliating wipes (there are 60 in each pack), which contain lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids to gently resurface skin and deliver a brighter, even texture.
You'll save: $30
9
AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion 12%
Another derm-recommended treatment for KP, this lotion contains 12% lactic acid, a powerful exfoliant that helps break down the excess keratin that causes those little bumps.
You'll save: $7
10
beautyblender original
Because honestly, everyone should have one of these things.
You'll save: $5
11
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
One reason this brush-on sunscreen appears in so many lists of dermatologist-recommended SPF products? It's easy to apply, which means you're more likely to actually do just that. Austin-based dermatologist Jennifer Gordon, MD, told us she'll never give it up. "It gives you a little tint, has both UVA/UVB protection, and also protects from harmful effects of the environment," she said.
You'll save: $16
12
Bio-Oil
There are so many ways to use this incredibly nourishing oil, from helping to fade acne scars to giving your makeup a dewy glow to minimizing the appearance of pregnancy stretch marks.
You'll save: $5
13
Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Facial Patches
If, like me, you're trying to soften the look of "eleven" frown lines, Frownies are a great choice. The affordable patches adhere gently onto skin at night, insuring you don't make expressions in your sleep that could deepen existing lines.
You'll save: $5
14
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
An organic skincare brand that actually lives up to its claims to boost your glow and reduce the appearance of fine lines? It exists here.
You'll save: $17
15
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Not only does this silky lotion smell incredible, but the ingredients—including coconut oil, acai oil, and guarana, which contains circulation-boosting caffeine—leave skin feeling super-soft and smooth.
You'll save: $11
16
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
If you've been wanting to try the eyelash serum RevitaLash (or it's accompanying product, RevitaBrow) but have been thrown off by the price, now is your chance to buy it at a huge discount. Both bestselling treatments contain conditioning ingredients that help soften and fortify lash and brow hairs. And while the sale price might still be hard to stomach, know that one tube should last you about six months.
You'll save: $37
17
Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil
We love Herbivore Botanicals, and their highly reviewed Lapis Facial Oil is a great choice for anyone looking for a moisturizing oil that can help zap redness and boost radiance.
You'll save: $18