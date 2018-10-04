These Are the 20 Best Skincare Deals in the Dermstore Friends & Family Sale

Sunday Riley, CeraVe, and *so* many more.
Beauty retailer Dermstore.com just launched their Friends and Family sale—one of the biggest they'll have all year—and we're *very* excited. From October 4 through October 12, you'll find savings on everything from cosmetics to hair care to beauty devices. Some of the biggest deals can be found on skincare products, though, especially normally pricey creams and serums. Below, we rounded up 20 finds that we can't believe are going to be marked down. Use the code "FRIEND" at checkout to take advantage of these deals.
1
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Skin Food boasts a long list of A-list fans, including Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham, and Adele. Dab it under your eyes, smooth onto cuticles or elbows, apply as a hydrating mask mid-flight, or use to nix those annoying winter dry patches that no other moisturizer is able to quench.
You'll save: $3
2
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Under-eye bags, meet these incredible little gels. Made with jojoba and shea butter, they help quickly reduce puffiness and minimize the appearance of fine lines. Plus, they're super portable—I love to stash them in my carry-on for long-haul flights.
You'll save: $6
3
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
We've raved about Bioderma's ridiculously gentle micellar water before. If you missed out during this past Prime Day, now is a great time to stock up. One of the big 16.7 oz. bottles should last you a few months, but the adorable travel bottle comes in handy, too.
You'll save: $3
4
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
We were adding these to our cart last time Dermstore had a big sale, and happily, the brand is discounted again this time around. Every skin type can benefit from these exfoliating wipes (there are 60 in each pack), which contain lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids to gently resurface skin and deliver a brighter, even texture.
You'll save: $30
5
AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion 12%
Another derm-recommended treatment for KP, this lotion contains 12% lactic acid, a powerful exfoliant that helps break down the excess keratin that causes those little bumps.
You'll save: $5
6
beautyblender original
Because honestly, everyone should have one of these things.
You'll save: $3
7
Bio-Oil
There are so many ways to use this incredibly nourishing oil, from helping to fade acne scars to giving your makeup a dewy glow to minimizing the appearance of pregnancy stretch marks.
You'll save: $4
8
Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Facial Patches
If, like me, you're trying to soften the look of "eleven" frown lines, Frownies are a great choice. The affordable patches adhere gently onto skin at night, insuring you don't make expressions in your sleep that could deepen existing lines.
You'll save: $4
9
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
An organic skincare brand that actually lives up to its claims to boost your glow and reduce the appearance of fine lines? It exists here.
You'll save: $14
10
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Not only does this silky lotion smell incredible, but the ingredients—including coconut oil, acai oil, and guarana, which contains circulation-boosting caffeine—leave skin feeling super-soft and smooth.
You'll save: $9
11
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
If you've been wanting to try the eyelash serum RevitaLash (or it's accompanying product, RevitaBrow) but have been thrown off by the price, now is your chance to buy it at a huge discount. Both bestselling treatments contain conditioning ingredients that help soften and fortify lash and brow hairs. And while the sale price might still be hard to stomach, know that one tube should last you about six months.
You'll save: $30
12
Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil
We love Herbivore Botanicals, and their highly reviewed Lapis Facial Oil is a great choice for anyone looking for a moisturizing oil that can help zap redness and boost radiance.
You'll save: $14
13
Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Overnight Facial
Slather this formula on overnight and wake up with a noticeably brighter, clearer complexion, thanks to powerful ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.
You'll save: $19
14
CeraVe Face Lotion SPF 50
Just because summer is over doesn't mean you can ditch the SPF. This mineral formula is lightweight enough to layer under your makeup, and gentle enough not to clog pores. And unlike many other mineral sunscreens, it won't leave behind a white cast.
You'll save: $2
15
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
Our beauty editor has raved about this mattifying primer before, swearing it makes your face look filtered IRL. "I like to use this formula in the morning before makeup," she says. "It helps me maintain a matte look all day, but not one that looks dull or lacks dimension like a lot of drying products and powder formulas can."
You'll save: $7
16
Mustela No Rinse Cleansing Water
You might not expect a product for babies to make this list, but this ultra-gentle micellar water from Mustela is actually one of the most "game-changing" products out there, according to Health's beauty editor. "Laced with avocado perseose, a patented ingredient designed for delicate baby skin, and aloe vera extract, the liquid has totally transformed my sometimes rough and scaly patches into, well, a baby-smooth texture," she says.
You'll save: $2
17
TULA Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment
This skincare brand (from Health's contributing medical editor Dr. Raj!) is packed with good-for-skin probiotics. This highly-reviewed overnight treatment will help you wake up with a softer, smoother complexion.
You'll save: $17
18
Sunday Riley Space Race Fight Acne, Oil, + Pores at Warp Speed Kit
Another Sunday Riley steal: This three-piece kit is already cheaper than what you'd pay to buy each individual item separately, so the additional 20% off is a great bonus. The toner, mask, and oil are formulated for acne-prone skin, and work together to prevent new breakouts from forming.
You'll save: $13
19
St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
This self-tanning mousse makes it easier than ever to get a natural-looking, streak-free glow, even as temperatures start to drop.
You'll save: $8
20
Joanna Vargas Eden Instant Lift Mask
Celebrities flock to facialist Joanna Vargas to get bright, glowing skin before big events and award shows. With these powerful sheet masks, you can get similar results for a lot less.
You'll save: $15