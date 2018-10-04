These Are the 20 Best Skincare Deals in the Dermstore Friends & Family Sale

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Sunday Riley, CeraVe, and *so* many more.

By Kathleen Felton
October 04, 2018

Beauty retailer Dermstore.com just launched their Friends and Family sale—one of the biggest they'll have all year—and we're *very* excited. From October 4 through October 12, you'll find savings on everything from cosmetics to hair care to beauty devices. Some of the biggest deals can be found on skincare products, though, especially normally pricey creams and serums. Below, we rounded up 20 finds that we can't believe are going to be marked down. Use the code "FRIEND" at checkout to take advantage of these deals.

1
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

Dermstore.com

Skin Food boasts a long list of A-list fans, including Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham, and Adele. Dab it under your eyes, smooth onto cuticles or elbows, apply as a hydrating mask mid-flight, or use to nix those annoying winter dry patches that no other moisturizer is able to quench.

You'll save: $3

available at dermstore.com $16 (from $19)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Dermstore.com

Under-eye bags, meet these incredible little gels. Made with jojoba and shea butter, they help quickly reduce puffiness and minimize the appearance of fine lines. Plus, they're super portable—I love to stash them in my carry-on for long-haul flights.

You'll save: $6

available at dermstore.com
SHOP NOW

3
Bioderma Sensibio H2O

Dermstore.com

We've raved about Bioderma's ridiculously gentle micellar water before. If you missed out during this past Prime Day, now is a great time to stock up. One of the big 16.7 oz. bottles should last you a few months, but the adorable travel bottle comes in handy, too.

You'll save: $3

available at dermstore.com $12 (from $15)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

We were adding these to our cart last time Dermstore had a big sale, and happily, the brand is discounted again this time around. Every skin type can benefit from these exfoliating wipes (there are 60 in each pack), which contain lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids to gently resurface skin and deliver a brighter, even texture.

You'll save: $30

available at dermstore.com $120 (from $150)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion 12%

Dermstore.com

Another derm-recommended treatment for KP, this lotion contains 12% lactic acid, a powerful exfoliant that helps break down the excess keratin that causes those little bumps.

You'll save: $5

available at dermstore.com $22 (from $27)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
beautyblender original

amazon.com

Because honestly, everyone should have one of these things.

You'll save: $3

available at amazon.com $13 (from $17)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Bio-Oil

amazon.com

There are so many ways to use this incredibly nourishing oil, from helping to fade acne scars to giving your makeup a dewy glow to minimizing the appearance of pregnancy stretch marks. 

You'll save: $4

available at dermstore.com $16 (from $20)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Facial Patches

Dermstore.com

If, like me, you're trying to soften the look of "eleven" frown lines, Frownies are a great choice. The affordable patches adhere gently onto skin at night, insuring you don't make expressions in your sleep that could deepen existing lines.

You'll save: $4

available at dermstore.com $18 (from $22)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

Dermstore.com

An organic skincare brand that actually lives up to its claims to boost your glow and reduce the appearance of fine lines? It exists here.

You'll save: $14

available at dermstore.com $56 (from $70)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Dermstore.com

Not only does this silky lotion smell incredible, but the ingredients—including coconut oil, acai oil, and guarana, which contains circulation-boosting caffeine—leave skin feeling super-soft and smooth.

You'll save: $9

available at dermstore.com $36 (from $45)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Dermstore.com

If you've been wanting to try the eyelash serum RevitaLash (or it's accompanying product, RevitaBrow) but have been thrown off by the price, now is your chance to buy it at a huge discount. Both bestselling treatments contain conditioning ingredients that help soften and fortify lash and brow hairs. And while the sale price might still be hard to stomach, know that one tube should last you about six months.

You'll save: $30

available at dermstore.com $120 (from $150)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil

Dermstore.com

We love Herbivore Botanicals, and their highly reviewed Lapis Facial Oil is a great choice for anyone looking for a moisturizing oil that can help zap redness and boost radiance.

You'll save: $14

available at dermstore.com
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

13
Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Overnight Facial

Dermstore.com

Slather this formula on overnight and wake up with a noticeably brighter, clearer complexion, thanks to powerful ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

You'll save: $19

available at dermstore.com $77 (from $96)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

14
CeraVe Face Lotion SPF 50

Dermstore.com

Just because summer is over doesn't mean you can ditch the SPF. This mineral formula is lightweight enough to layer under your makeup, and gentle enough not to clog pores. And unlike many other mineral sunscreens, it won't leave behind a white cast.

You'll save: $2

available at dermstore.com $10 (from $12)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

15
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

Dermstore.com

Our beauty editor has raved about this mattifying primer before, swearing it makes your face look filtered IRL. "I like to use this formula in the morning before makeup," she says. "It helps me maintain a matte look all day, but not one that looks dull or lacks dimension like a lot of drying products and powder formulas can."

You'll save: $7

available at dermstore.com $29 (from $36)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

16
Mustela No Rinse Cleansing Water

Dermstore.com

You might not expect a product for babies to make this list, but this ultra-gentle micellar water from Mustela is actually one of the most "game-changing" products out there, according to Health's beauty editor. "Laced with avocado perseose, a patented ingredient designed for delicate baby skin, and aloe vera extract, the liquid has totally transformed my sometimes rough and scaly patches into, well, a baby-smooth texture," she says.

You'll save: $2

available at dermstore.com $10 (from $12)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

17
TULA Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment

Dermstore.com

This skincare brand (from Health's contributing medical editor Dr. Raj!) is packed with good-for-skin probiotics. This highly-reviewed overnight treatment will help you wake up with a softer, smoother complexion.

You'll save: $17

available at dermstore.com $68 (from $85)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

18
Sunday Riley Space Race Fight Acne, Oil, + Pores at Warp Speed Kit

Dermstore.com

Another Sunday Riley steal: This three-piece kit is already cheaper than what you'd pay to buy each individual item separately, so the additional 20% off is a great bonus. The toner, mask, and oil are formulated for acne-prone skin, and work together to prevent new breakouts from forming.

You'll save: $13

available at dermstore.com $52 (from $65)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

19
St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse

Dermstore.com

This self-tanning mousse makes it easier than ever to get a natural-looking, streak-free glow, even as temperatures start to drop.

You'll save: $8

available at dermstore.com $34 (from $42)
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

20
Joanna Vargas Eden Instant Lift Mask

Dermstore.com

Celebrities flock to facialist Joanna Vargas to get bright, glowing skin before big events and award shows. With these powerful sheet masks, you can get similar results for a lot less.

You'll save: $15

available at dermstore.com $60 (from $75)
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More