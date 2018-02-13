Stock Up on the Best Skincare, Makeup, and More in Dermstore's Friends and Family Sale

Exciting news for all beauty lovers: Dermstore's semi-annual Friends & Family sale starts today. For a limited time, you can nab 20% off some of the website's most popular skincare and makeup brands, including bestsellers like RMS Beauty and Peter Thomas Roth. To take advantage of these deals, shop the Friends & Family sale here, and use the code FRIEND at checkout between February 13 and February 21. Here, some of the must-have products we'll be shopping for during the sale.

DERMAdoctor

Have keratosis pilaris, those tiny red bumps on your arms or legs (they're sometimes called "chicken skin")? DERMAdoctor has a variety of products that can help make them disappear, such as the popular KP Duty Body Scrub or new KP Duty High Potency Daily Body Peel.

GlamGlow

GlamGlow is known for powerful skincare products. We love the THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment Masque to combat dry winter skin.

Harry Josh Pro Tools

If your blow dryer could use an upgrade, here's some good news: One of Dermstore's bestselling products, the three-piece Pro Dryer 2000, is included in the sale.

LashFOOD

After longer, thicker lashes? Stock up on LashFOOD's Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer.

Perricone MD

Created by a dermatologist, this brand has no shortage of good-for-your-skin finds. We love the brand's Firming Neck Therapy (just read the many five-star reviews if you need more convincing!).

Peter Thomas Roth

Soothe skin with one of Peter Thomas Roth's powerful masks, such as the super-moisturizing Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream or the exfoliating Pumpkin Enzyme Mask.

RMS Beauty

The natural beauty brand's "Un" Cover-Up concealer and multitasking Lip2Cheek tint are cult favorites, but we also love their new Wild With Desire lipsticks, which come in a range of creamy, super-flattering shades.

Sachajuan

Their revitalizing Scalp Shampoo is ideal for dandruff-prone hair, while the Hair Repair conditioner will increase manageability and shine.

Sunday Riley

The skincare brand's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment promises to transform skin with the help of powerful ingredients like lactic acid, licorice, and aloe vera. Also amazing: their U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil.

Paula's Choice

Pores clogged up? Their Skin Perfecting 2 Percent BHA Liquid Exfoliant to the rescue.

SkinMedica

This dermatologist-founded brand is on the pricier side, but many people swear by their powerful formulas for skin-changing results. Their Age Defense Retinol Complex .25 is ranked as one of our top over-the-counter retinol creams for its ability to fight signs of aging.

Many more brands and products are on sale, too (although there are some exclusions). Happy shopping!