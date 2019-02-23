Everything You Can Buy at Dermstore's First Beauty Sale of the Year
There’s major discounts on Foreo, Tarte Cosmetics, Dermalogica, RevitaLash, and more—so this is one beauty and skincare sale you don’t want to miss.
Beauty fanatics, listen up: Today until March 3, Dermstore is hosting its Beauty Refresh sale, and it’s one of only four sitewide sales the brand offers each year. In it, you’ll find heavily-discounted prices sitewide—we’re talking up to 20% off—on a variety of products from top beauty brands like Dermalogica, Foreo, Tarte Cosmetics, Paula’s Choice, and more.
Some of the most trusted names in skincare—including Dr. Dennis Gross and Peter Thomas Roth—are participating in the sale, meaning now’s the perfect time to invest in exfoliating facial pads, an anti-aging moisturizer with sunscreen, or a wrinkle-repair retinol serum. If you’re in the market for some new makeup, you’ll find awesome deals from Tarte Cosmetics and RevitaLash. So if you’ve been eyeing RevitaLash’s top-rated, dermatologist-approved Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, you’ll want to snag it now while it’s on sale. You can even get discounts on Foreo, the award-winning brand behind those super savvy, deep-cleansing facial devices that everyone’s been talking about. But remember, the sale only lasts until March 3—so if you want in, you’ll have to act fast before items sell out.
To shop the sale, simply use the promo code REFRESH at checkout, and you’ll be able to enjoy up to 20% off regular-priced items from participating brands. If you love a good beauty sale, you won’t want to miss this one—trust us.
