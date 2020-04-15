Image zoom Ulta.com

If you’ve ever struggled with breakouts, chances are, you’ve managed to acquire an acne scar (or several) over the years. And if you’ve been attempting to rid your face of those pesky marks, you’re not alone. It can be frustrating to try to minimize the appearance of scars, especially if they’re deep-rooted and have been there for years. But it’s certain not impossible—and Ulta shoppers have found an affordable solution that just might do the trick.

The Derma-E Scar Gel is a refreshing gel cream packed with antioxidants that help improve scar texture, color, and overall skin appearance over time. Formulated with allicin, an onion-derived antioxidant, glycerin, and other botanical extracts, it works to suppress the development of new scars. The addition of vitamin B5 moisturizes and soothes the skin while allantoin promotes the growth of new skin tissue. The result is an oil-free formula that provides an affordable vehicle to healthier skin from your very own home.

In order to better understand the claims behind this beloved skincare product, we turned to New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, for additional insight. The acetyl glycyl beta-alanine ingredient in the formula stood out to Jaliman, who says this peptide will probably help lighten the pigment of a scar while also working to even out skin tone. For new scars, Jaliman recommends applying this scar gel twice a day, morning and night, for several weeks—but if you have the time, 3 times per day will yield even better results. “Old scars are a bit more difficult to reduce the appearance of because they are not fresh,” she tells Health, adding that for older scars, it may take 2 to 3 applications a day for several months before you start seeing results.

RELATED: Nordstrom Reviewers Swear by This Best-Selling Serum for Younger-Looking Skin

Image zoom Ulta.com

To buy: Derma-E Scar Gel, $14 (was $20); ulta.com

The vegan formula can also be used to soothe burns, calluses, and even stretch marks. Ulta shoppers, who left the moisturizing scar cream more than 400 perfect 5-star reviews, took to voicing how well it does the job for stubborn acne marks. “I've been using this for a few months and it's helped clear up a lot of my acne scars that I've had forever,” said one reviewer. “The only thing is to BE PATIENT, as this is definitely something that works more with time when it comes to darker or harsher scars. I also find a little bit goes a long way which I love and it smells amazing and is super calming. Overall a great product!”

“I bought this product based on the reviews, and now I'm leaving one because that's how much I appreciate it,” wrote another. “I applied a small amount over my face and gently patted to help it absorb. I completely forgot I had it on until 15 minutes later, when I looked in a mirror and saw the hyperpigmentation from my acne scars seem to just settle into my skin. I've had acne all my life and this product eases my anxiety over my scars.”

Whether you’re on the hunt for a simple fix to heal a tiny mark or need something to help reduce a larger scar over time, this hydrating, healing gel may be the answer you’re looking for. The best part? It’s on sale for $14 right now at Ulta.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.