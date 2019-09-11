Demi Lovato Is Rocking a New Hair Color for Fall—and It's Not What You'd Expect

Stop everything you’re doing, because Demi Lovato now has green hair—and it looks freaking amazing. The singer shared a couple of photos to her Instagram today revealing that even though she’s been battling a sickness, she’s still feeling her fresh new color. Not only did Lovato debut a bob with neon green tips, but she also matched her manicure to her hair, natch.

Lovato kicks off her Instagram story with a shot of her fresh lime green manicure against the backdrop of her white bedding. “Woke up sick yesterday. Can’t do anything today… but my nails match my hair so that’s cool,” she captions her photo. Our first thought was to screenshot the singer’s geometric nail art as inspiration for our next manicure, followed by—wait, what?—Demi dyed her hair green? How did we miss her epic hair transformation?!

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Unedited Bikini Photo of Her Cellulite to Overcome Her 'Biggest Fear'

Luckily, Lovato gives fans a glimpse of her new ‘do with a stunning selfie revealing her brunette bob with neon green ends. “Incase you forgot—yes! Green hair,” the A-lister captions her photo. She’s been known to frequently change up her hair style between long, cascading strands and chic bobs, but as for color, she has primarily stuck to her natural brown. Her green hair debut comes just in time for fall—which makes us think that we’ll be seeing the green hair trend everywhere soon!

Don’t believe us? The hashtag #greenhair has over two million tags on Instagram, and Lovato isn’t the only celebrity who’s gone green. In past years, Hilary Duff traded her blonde locks for mermaid green tresses, Kylie Jenner experimented with the shade, Dua Lipa rang in her 23rd birthday with a hunter green bob, and Cardi B went mint just last year.

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Instagram Cellulite Photo Is Inspiring Fans to Post Their Own

Lovato is not only a body positivity queen and our woman crush, but also a serious fashion and beauty icon, so obviously we wanted to know exactly how to score her new look. If you have thick hair, green might be in the cards for you. "Thick hair is best when doing a double process, because the hair cuticle is stronger and can withstand the bleaching process," says Angela Cosmai, celebrity colorist at New York-based Pierre Michel Salon and founder of Angela Cosmai Hair Care Salon in Greenwich, Connecticut. In order to achieve Lovato’s green hair, stylists have to first bleach the hair until it’s white and then apply a green dye. While your emerald color might look super vibrant right out of the salon chair, after six weeks the dye will fade, so Cosmai recommends washing your hair sparingly (to avoid stripping the color) and investing in a shampoo for color-treated hair.

Image zoom Amazon.com

To buy: Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye ($19; amazon.com)

If you’re choosing to dye your hair at home, it’s safest to use an ammonia-free, temporary dye, Cosmai points out. We like Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye in Iris Green ($19; amazon.com), because it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and made without harmful chemicals like peroxide and ammonia. In order to create a bright lime shade, try mixing a drop of Iris Green into Arctic Fox’s Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye in Neon Moon ($19; amazon.com) to mimic Lovato’s fluorescent neon hue.

Even if your hair dye is made without tons of harsh additives you’re still putting your hair at risk of damage and dryness. Consider snapping up the cult-favorite Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment ($28; amazon.com)—a stylist-approved hair repair mask and one of Amazon’s best-selling hair treatments—to maintain hair health. Olaplex restores internal strength and intensifies moisture levels in hair to add shine, Maria Ruiz, a stylist at Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City, previously told Health. "It’s recommended for all hair types, but works especially well to repair damaged hair that has been over-processed from harsh chemical procedures," she added.

And if you’re looking for a natural, budget-friendly hair treatment, Cosmai relies on coconut oil to condition hair at home. Coconut oil can even be used a couple of days prior to bleaching to strengthen and prep hair or a few days after the color transformation to repair, she adds. Our pick: Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil ($14; amazon.com), a cold-pressed organic coconut oil that provides deep hydration to hair without feeling sticky or greasy. With over 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you know you’ll be in good company. Plus, it's half the cost of Olaplex.

We don’t know about you, but we are leaning into the green hair trend for fall. And if you’re hesitant to dye your hair an all-over wild color or want to minimize damage to your locks, opt for something more subtle this season—like Lovato’s neon tips.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Livingnewsletter