People Are Freaking Out About These Incredible Anti-Aging Patches That Erase Dark Spots and Acne Scars

Dark spots are the worst. Whether they're the result of sun damage, acne scars, or just aging, it can be incredibly frustrating to brighten hyperpigmentation on skin. While topical serums can help even out skin tone and erase stubborn spots over time, a new product offers even faster, targeted results—and it's been selling out like crazy.

Peace Out's new Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots ($28 for 12 dots; sephora.com) launched on Sephora in February and immediately sold out just four days later. Thankfully, they're back in stock now, but the obsession with these dark spot-erasing patches helped them become the beauty retailer's number-one bestselling skincare product.

So, what's the fuss all about?

If you're not familiar with Peace Out, you should know that the brand is famous for their patches: They also sell acne-healing dots, pore treatment strips, and undereye patches. The latest Peace Out dots combine a needle-free version of microneedling (which creates tiny channels to help ingredients penetrate deeper into skin) along with potent brighteners like the B vitamin niacinamide and licorice extract to deliver noticeable results.

"These dots are loaded with great ingredients and when placed on the area and left for several hours, the ingredients will penetrate and the enhanced absorption will help with the overproduction of melanin," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. In particular, she loves that the patches contain niacinamide, "a potent antioxidant with numerous benefits that help to lighten dark spots."

The dots already have more than 50,000 "loves" on Sephora and tons of rave reviews.

"I have never seen a treatment work so quickly!" writes on reviewer, adding that they "saw results after one use."

Another reviewer writes that they have tried "just about every dark spot lightening product under the sun" but these patches delivered the most improvement. "Within a week, I noticed a significant lightening of my acne scars."

Also good? The patches are vegan and free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, and more. We'll be adding them to our Sephora carts ASAP—before they sell out again.

