These Beauty Brands Create Customized Products for Your Skin and Hair

With the belief that no two heads of hair are exactly the same, Prose creates unique shampoos for every customer. You start with an online consultation that asks for things like your zip code, so that Prose can analyze the type of pollution and elements your strands come in contact with, along with what foods you eat in order to pair you with the right ingredients. Then you’re asked what fragrance you would like in your products and whether you want them to be vegan and/or gluten- or silicone-free. Finally, Prose creates a pre-shampoo mask, shampoo, and conditioner ($26–$48; prosehair.com) for you, and they’re delivered to your doorstep.