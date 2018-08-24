These Beauty Brands Create Customized Products for Your Skin and Hair

These beauty products were literally made just for you.
What if your skin, hair, and makeup products were custom-crafted to perfectly address all your needs and wants—sounds like a fantasy, right? Wrong! Now there are tons of cool companies doing exactly this, and we’re going to tell you all about them.
1
Find your perfect skin regimen
Curating a lineup of skin-care potions that suits your needs requires extensive trial and error—which can
be overwhelming and costly. Enter the data-driven beauty site HelloAva.co, which offers an innovative (free!) service that does the heavy lifting for you. How it works: Take the 12-question quiz (you’ll be asked about your primary concern, if you want nontoxic products, etc.), and a few clicks later you receive recommendations from top brands ranging from drugstore to prestige. Order only the products you want. Have a question? Chat with a HelloAva aesthetician over text or on Facebook Messenger anytime for more info.
2
Oil your own way
Face oils aren’t one-size-fits-all, but that’s where Australian brand the Buff comes in. All you need to do is answer a few questions about your skin—like “Is it oily?” or “Does it become easily irritated?”— and the company will concoct a personalized formula using cold-pressed and unrefined oils (such as jojoba, tamanu, and rose hip) just for you. The oil ($42) will then arrive in the mail with your initials monogrammed on the chic bottle.
3
Target your concern
Maybe it’s the “11” lines between your brows that are bugging you, or perhaps it’s the dark circles under your eyes. Rather than scanning online reviews or reading up on every product under the sun to address your issue, turn to Olay’s Skin Advisor. First, you snap a makeup-free photo, which the system analyzes to pinpoint your main areas that may need help. Then, the app reveals your skin age and provides product recommendations. The idea is that after using them, your projected skin age will decrease, and you’ll see overall improvement on your complexion.
4
Get a special shade
Have a tough-to-match tone? Consider BareMinerals’ MatchCo. technology. Simply download the brand’s Made-2-Fit app (free for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy) and snap a few selfies, following specific instructions. Using those pics, the company will whip up a custom Made-2-Fit Fresh Faced Liquid Foundation ($49) for you. The best part: free shipping and returns with a shade-match guarantee.
5
Create your dream formula
Lancôme offers an in-store service that starts with shade matching (which a color expert at the counter will do by scanning your face in three places). Then you pick what type of formula you prefer. You’ll be able to adjust the coverage and hydration levels (there are three of each). Once that’s done, you can watch your Le Teint Particulier ($88) get bottled up right before your eyes.
6
Meet your match
Finding the right foundation shade is one of the hardest tasks in the beauty world—at least it used to be! Here to save the day is Sephora with its Color iQ system. Ask an employee at any store to receive the service, and they’ll analyze your skin by using a handheld machine (created with Pantone color specialists). After the analysis, you’ll get a list of the best foundations and concealers Sephora carries for your particular shade. Your Color iQ number will be your ticket to choosing the right shade every time you shop in-store or online. Bonus: iQ offers lip-color options too!
7
Wash away troubles
With the belief that no two heads of hair are exactly the same, Prose creates unique shampoos for every customer. You start with an online consultation that asks for things like your zip code, so that Prose can analyze the type of pollution and elements your strands come in contact with, along with what foods you eat in order to pair you with the right ingredients. Then you’re asked what fragrance you would like in your products and whether you want them to be vegan and/or gluten- or silicone-free. Finally, Prose creates a pre-shampoo mask, shampoo, and conditioner ($26–$48; prosehair.com) for you, and they’re delivered to your doorstep.
8
Ace at-home color
Going to the salon to get your hair colored can be a hassle. But trying to figure out what box to buy at the drugstore can be an even bigger challenge. At-home hair-color company Madison Reed is streamlining the DIY process. It offers everything from Permanent Color ($25) to Light Works ($45), a highlighting kit. You fill out a form so that you can be expertly shade-matched, and then you receive a kit containing what you need (including gloves, a cap, and detailed instructions). If you want some extra help, there are tutorials and videos on the brand’s site, plus you can chat with an on-demand colorist.
9
Get your hair prescription
You know how awesome your hair looks when you leave the salon? Keep that #goodhairday going with Kérastase Fusio-Dose Homelab ($98 for 4 treatments). Just go into a salon that offers the service, and a stylist will prescribe and mix up a custom-blended at-home treatment to complement the in-salon services you received. You’ll be given four sets of boosters and concentrates to mix and use in place of a conditioner, each intended for weekly use so you can maintain your ’do.