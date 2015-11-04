Curly-Haired Emojis Have Arrived! Here's How to Get Them

Photo: Emojis courtesy of Dove Hair

Although your phone's emoji keyboard now allows for a range of skin colors, until today, there was only one hair style—sleek and straight. Finally, there’s an emoji for you, curly girls.

Leave it to Dove, the brand behind all those tear-jerking ad campaigns, to literally change the way women talk about their hair. As part of their “Love Your Curls” campaign, the "real beauty" company launched a downloadable keyboard that includes 27 unique emojis, ranging from blonde ringlets to dark brown kinks and everything in between.

Dove Hair decided to create the new emojis, which also represent various ages and skin colors, after their research found that a whopping 72% of curly-haired women and girls want to use an emoji that looks like them when expressing their emotions via text.

The goal of the initiative is to help women and girls embrace and love their natural texture by ensuring they see accurate reflections of their hair in their everyday lives—and on their keyboards.

Starting today, you can download the Dove Love Your Curl Emoji Keyboard in iTunes or Google Play for free, which can be used in all text and messenger apps on any device.

Also fun: To celebrate the launch, Dove Hair is partnering with Twitter, so whenever you hashtag a #LoveYourCurls moment, a curly-haired emoji will automatically appear in the tweet.

