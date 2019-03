Crystal-inspired hair is the latest trend for 2019, and we couldn't be more excited. From crystal connoisseur Spencer Pratt to Miranda Kerr, many celebrities believe crystals have healing powers and draw negative energy out of the body (although Health contributing medical editor Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, has stressed in the past that there's no scientific evidence to back up any of these claims).

Even if there's no real science behind them, crystals are undeniably gorgeous to look at. Rose, jade, opal… the options—and colors—are endless. Crystal hair can spice up your look with a subtle pop of color that gives off an incredible glow. Check out these crystal hair color ideas that will be sure to have you inspired.

Rose quartz hair

Rose quartz hair will have you feeling like the fairy princess you are. This soft touch of pink is just what every girly-girl needs. It is a fun way to spice up your look and can give your strands either a subtle pop of color or all-over millennial pink. We love this look from @cassiskovic.

Jade hair

This succulent-inspired look is absolutely breathtaking. The hint of jade that weaves in and out of the bun is the perfect addition to the romantic style. Stylist @confessionsofahaistylist used Schwarzkopf Professional BlondMe Instant Blush Blonde Beautifier in the color "Jade" to get the look ($9; amazon.com).

Amethyst hair

A touch of amethyst is what everyone needs. This subtle purple creates a sultry look that is still sophisticated and high fashion. It also looks great against ash brown hair. This look from hair stylist @dancsicsaihair proves that having fun with color can be so elegant.

Opal hair

Opal is the new rainbow, and we are all about it. Trade in your primary colors for layers of soft pink, blue, and green. Why have one when you can have them all? @shelleygregoryhair knows good hair and says, “Hair that makes me feel emotion, is hair that we won’t forget.”

Ametrine hair

One lesser-known crystal is ametrine, a stone with shades of purple, orange, and silver. @cassandra_foehr and @Wellahair crushed this ametrine- and opal-inspired look using Wellhair's Opal Essence by Illumina Color. The shades of orange and purple are so understated yet glam.

Sunstone hair

This sunstone look is giving us major summer vibes, thanks to @foilingbeautiful. The shades of orange carefully weaved with this brunette's natural brown glow creates a beachy look that we can’t get enough of.

Citrine hair

Citrine hair is the perfect way to bring out your inner Lindsey Lohan or Emma Stone. This citrine look gives a little more dimension to red strands. Stylist @lysseon isn’t afraid to play with color and she thanks @pulpriothair & @brazilianbondbuilder color for this look.

Crystal blue hair

We love a good braid and in blue, what could be better? This crystal blue color looks amazing and so on trend for spring. Thanks to our friends @brazilianbondbuilder for this killer look.

