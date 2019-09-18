Courtney Cox's New, Trendy Chop Is Basically the Anti-Monica Geller

Brace yourselves, Friends fans: Courteney Cox just traded in her signature dark, medium-length tresses for fall’s hottest new haircut. The 55-year-old actress has been rather loyal to her long, flawless strands over the years, but apparently felt like a change on a recent trip to London. The former Friends star is now rocking a messy collarbone chop that is so effortlessly chic. Say “goodbye” to short bobs (The Karlie) and piecey lobs (The Rachel), because it’s all about “The Monica” now.

Last weekend, Cox shared a selfie on Instagram revealing a windswept shag haircut with 70s-inspired fringe. The actress popped into celebrity-loved George Northwood salon (the talented hands behind Alexa Chung’s androgynous bob) in London, where senior colorist Sally Northwood gave her shaggy layers and longs bangs and softened up her dark tresses with brunette highlights.

“Somebody had some free time today in London. Thanks @georgenorthwood and @sallynorthwood #fringe#myeyesmyeyes #highlights,” Cox captioned her post.

We’re huge fans of her new lived-in look, and Cox’s A-lister friends love it too. "The Bangs are very chic ," Reese Witherspoon commented, while Laura Dern sang her praises with "Beauty!!! ." Even Cox’s colorist complemented her new ‘do, and couldn’t help but reference her role on Friends as Monica with a hashtag. “@courteneycoxofficial lightens up Thank you for letting me paint your hair loving the new shorter choppy locks @georgenorthwood #monica #balayage #brunettebalayage #courtneycox #hairinspiration” Northwood reshared Cox's post.

If you’re considering pulling the trigger on a fall-ready shag cut or long bangs but are wondering about the upkeep, we have some stylist-approved tips and tricks to mimic Cox’s beautifully messy chop. Luckily, this haircut works well for any face shape. Ask your stylist for a collarbone-length cut with face-framing long layered bangs that can be swept to the side, says Jerome Lordet, Head Stylist at New York-based Pierre Michel Salon. Bangs should not be too short (think: cheekbone-length), and layers should be long for fullness and movement, he adds. Definitely keep in mind that bangs tend to lose their shape quickly, so schedule a bang trim every two to three weeks.

To style, you can either air dry or blow dry your hair using your fingers. While blow drying, flip your hair over so that your head is upside down to give it a fuller, more natural look. After, use a one-inch round brush—like Osensia Thermic Round Brush ($14; amazon.com)—to smooth out your bangs and a few pieces of hair, but make sure you keep it messy, Lordet instructs.

Lordet likes to top off hair with a lightweight serum—his exact pick is Mon Shampooing Sublime Serum ($46; amazon.com) with keratin and tamanu oil—to nourish, protect, and tame flyaways. If you’re looking for budget-friendly dupes, we like both Perfect Hair Coconut Oil Hair Serum ($16; amazon.com) and Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Keratin Protein Treatment ($22; amazon.com), which condition, moisturize, and strengthen hair while zapping frizz.

Lordet uses Angela Cosmai Give Me Shine Spray ($22; angelacosmai.com) to give hair a radiant, healthy shine and to smooth any frizzy or dried ends. Affordable finds we love: Garnier Fructis Style Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray ($4; amazon.com) and Kenra Shine Spray ($12; amazon.com) because they give hair a smooth, high-shine finish, so you look salon-fresh without breaking the bank. Plus, Kenra’s spray can double as a heat protectant—score!

We are living for Cox’s hybrid bohemian-rocker messy ‘do—so don’t mind us while we screenshot her Instagram post and show it to our stylists as inspiration for our next chop. We’re calling it “The One Where Monica Gets a Sexy Shag.”