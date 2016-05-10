Is this the new zit fix-it? We're officially obsessed with the CosRX Acne Pimple Master Patch ($5 for 24; sokoglam.com), a tiny disk that comes in three sizes—ranging from pea-size to just smaller than a penny. The patch sits atop a blemish, sucking up the ick and reducing inflammation.

“It works like a hydrocolloid bandage, absorbing fluids and sealing out dirt to help speed healing,” explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. To use, wash and dry your face before bed, then stick one on. When you remove it in the a.m., you may find that it has turned white—that’s the drawn-out contents of the pimple. So gross, but so satisfying.