This Kim Kardashian-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Evens and Firms My Skin Overnight

You can be sure that whenever Kim Kardashian West shares any part of her skincare routine, hoards of devoted fans will seek out whatever moisturizer, mask, or exfoliator she reportedly uses. Perhaps it’s her flawless skin or her family's notoriety, but it seems that many people trust the reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur’s expertise when it comes to skincare products.

So when I learned that Kardashian West recently started using an anti-aging serum that I’d already been using for years, I felt pretty good about my skincare habits. The multi-hyphenate revealed on Instagram earlier this year that she uses my tried-and-true anti-aging serum, Serum 16 ($80; dermstore) from CosMedix, a luxe skincare brand with a growing number of celebrity followers.

After visiting Australian facialist Melanie Grant, Kardashian West posted about her experience on Instagram, including the products she was introduced to. In addition to the potent retinol serum, she also featured CosMedix’s Purity Clean cleanser ($39; dermstore.com) and the Opti Crystal eye serum ($95; dermstore.com).

Although the products are a bit of a splurge compared to drugstore finds, I can tell you from first-hand experience that they really do live up to the recent hype created by Kardashian West and other celebrity fans of the brand, which include Victoria Beckham and Demi Moore. Plus, the formulas used in CosMedix products boast high concentrations of active ingredients, so you only need to use a small amount to see and feel results (in other words, they’ll last you a long time).

When I started experimenting with the brand’s line of clean products, I was in my early twenties and new to overnight serums. After removing my makeup and washing my face, I apprehensively began applying one pump per night of the Serum 16 to my skin along with CosMedix’s Benefit Clean cleanser ($39; dermstore.com). A nightly retinol serum that works wonders on dry, hyperpigmented skin, I quickly realized that the powerful Serum 16 is the perfect cap to any evening skincare routine, and I found myself looking forward to lathering it on before bed—especially once I started noticing the difference it made on my skin’s overall complexion. Now, I’ll never go back.

Chock-full of key anti-aging ingredients like retinol, vitamin E and other antioxidants, and dimethicone (a type of silicone that improves the skin’s texture and helps fill in pores and fine lines), the multi-use serum is ideal for all skin types (even acne-prone skin). It tackles redness, drying, free radical damage, and wrinkles in an effective yet gentle formula.

I have normal to dry skin that’s prone to redness and mild hormonal acne, and after using this serum consistently, I saw a noticeable change in my skin’s overall complexion and texture. So much so that even my dad—a man who wouldn’t know a face mask from cleanser—noted how clear and bright my skin looked. The serum leaves my face feeling supple and soft, with an even tone, and since it’s so hydrating, it can double as a moisturizer—yet another reason why the cost is well worth it.

It’s only a matter of time before more celebrities start using this rich serum to thwart off redness, wrinkles, and acne—not only because of its growing popularity, but because it really works. Head to Dermstore to stock up on Serum 16 now to stay ahead of the curve.

