The Surprisingly Flattering Eye Makeup Trend to Try This Summer

Most of us stick with our tried-and-true beauty products and leave it at that. Whether it’s blush or lipstick or mascara, that’s your makeup mainstay—that one product you just can’t leave the house without.

But there’s something to be said for mixing it up every now and then. Go for a colored eyeliner, for example, and you’ll feel like you’ve totally made over your look. Another alternative? Vibrant eyeshadow that makes your peepers pop big time. In this video, we’ll demonstrate how you (yes, you!) can rock dazzling coral eyes for a hot summer look.

If orange makeup makes you think no way, have no fear. We enlisted a pro makeup artist to show us how to make coral look lovely, not crazy. Follow the steps in this eyeshadow tutorial as you try something new. You’ll love the way this stunning hue makes your eyes look bigger and brighter.

