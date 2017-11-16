I Tried the Cheapest Eye Shadow at Sephora—and the Results Blew My Mind

As a lover of all things beauty, I’m well aware that my hobby can be a bit expensive—and at times, downright overpriced. And while some products are definitely worth the splurge, I’m always on the hunt for reasonably-priced options that still deliver amazing results.

Enter ColourPop. The makeup brand launched back in 2014, and after developing a cult following within the beauty community, hit Sephora just a few weeks ago. The Sephora release was the perfect opportunity for me to stock up on the items I was dying to try. At the top of my list? Their Super Shock Shadows, which have become well-known for having a creamy, pigmented finish. Another selling point? At just $5 each, they're the cheapest full-price eye shadow available at Sephora.

Sephora.com

To buy: $5; sephora.com

I'll admit I was a little skeptical that the ColourPop shadows would live up to the hype I’d read online, especially at such a low price point. So you can imagine my surprise when they applied perfectly, shimmered stunningly, and lasted all day long, completely crease-free.

I quickly learned that the striking pigmentation is the result of their bouncy cream-powder formula, which applies best using either your fingertips or a synthetic brush. This makes them the perfect pick for all-over lid shades, especially when opting for one of the glittery or duo chrome colors.

At the moment, Sephora carries three shades of the Super Shock Shadows—Fluffy, a warm gold, Revolution, a silvery mauve, and Bouncy, a cool-toned bronze, all of which have become staples in my eye makeup routine. I love Fluffy for an everyday look with a bit of pizazz, and will reach for Revolution to spice things up for upcoming holiday parties. If you’re looking for more colors, you can get a set of six shades as part of their Polite AF collection ($30, sephora.com).

Polite AF Collection from Holiday 2017 is LIVE on our website! This set has some of our BEST SELLERS 💗 || Polite AF is included in our 20% off qualifying products for any order with a $40 minimum! Don't miss out ✨✨✨ @youngwildandpolished A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

I'm beyond impressed with both the formula and price tag on these colorful shadows, not to mention the amount of compliments I've received while wearing them. Between the easy application and longevity of the product on lids, it’s safe to say I’ll be gifting these shadows to quite a few of my friends this holiday season.