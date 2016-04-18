10 Coconut Oil Beauty Products for Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair

These coconut oil-infused beauty products fight frizz, moisturize skin, and help you look and feel your best.
Ah, the many uses of coconut oil—it’s great in the kitchen for baking, frying, and even DIY lattes, and by now you probably know that it's also a beauty powerhouse. Coconut oil can hydrate skin, remove eye makeup, tame frizzy hair, and so much more. And although we love slathering on the stuff straight from the jar, many of our favorite brands are using this natural multitasking ingredient in their products. Here, 10 coconut-oil beauty products you need to try.
1
Tarte Coconut Oil Infused Lipstick Trio
Finding a lipstick that not only looks great but also keeps lips smooth and moisturized is key. With its coconut oil infusion, this trio keeps your pout looking healthy and sexy all day long.
2
Cocovit Coconut Charcoal Face Mask
Do double duty with a facemask that hydrates with coconut oil and removes toxins from the skin with activated charcoal. The result: a smooth, glowing face.
3
Yes to Coconut Ultra Light Spray Body Lotion
Step out of the shower and transport yourself right to beach with a lightweight moisturizing spray that leaves the skin feeling hydrated and not greasy.
4
Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo
Looking for a mild shampoo that leaves your hair soft and manageable? This formula from Kiehl’s uses coconut oil and amino acids to help you get a creamy lather that works great for all hair types.
5
DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Stylerk
Curly-haired gals will flip for this styling cream (a favorite on Birchbox!) that not only banishes frizz, it also helps define ringlets and moisturizes your tresses while leaving you with soft and supple mane.
6
Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream
More of an ointment than a cream, this coconut-infused lotion deeply moisturizes and rejuvenates cracked and dry feet with coconut oil, rosemary, and peppermint extract.
7
Herbivore Botanicals Body Polish
Slough off dry and dead skin with a formula made of virgin coconut oil and Bulgarian rose absolute, which fights aging and cellular damage and is also great for sensitive skin.
8
RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer
Get a sun-kissed look with this cream bronzer from the natural cosmetic line RMS Beauty. It has an ultra-sheer look that prevents you from looking too orangey.
9
Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil
Look like you stepped right out of the salon with this multitasking hair oil. It fights frizz, protects hair from breakage, and adds shine and polish without ever looking greasy.
10
First Aid Beauty Slow Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Moisturizer
Skip the sun's harmful UV rays and try a nourishing self-tanner instead. The lush cream uses coconut oil to hydrate, while DHA works to build a gradual odorless tan.