10 Coconut Oil Beauty Products for Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair

These coconut oil-infused beauty products fight frizz, moisturize skin, and help you look and feel your best.

April 18, 2016

Ah, the many uses of coconut oil—it’s great in the kitchen for baking, frying, and even DIY lattes, and by now you probably know that it's also a beauty powerhouse. Coconut oil can hydrate skin, remove eye makeup, tame frizzy hair, and so much more. And although we love slathering on the stuff straight from the jar, many of our favorite brands are using this natural multitasking ingredient in their products. Here, 10 coconut-oil beauty products you need to try. 

1
Tarte Coconut Oil Infused Lipstick Trio

Tartecosmetics.com

Finding a lipstick that not only looks great but also keeps lips smooth and moisturized is key. With its coconut oil infusion, this trio keeps your pout looking healthy and sexy all day long. 

available at tartecosmetics.com $36 for 3
2
Cocovit Coconut Charcoal Face Mask

Anthropologie.com

Do double duty with a facemask that hydrates with coconut oil and removes toxins from the skin with activated charcoal. The result: a smooth, glowing face. 

available at anthropologie.com $38
3
Yes to Coconut Ultra Light Spray Body Lotion

Amazon.com

Step out of the shower and transport yourself right to beach with a lightweight moisturizing spray that leaves the skin feeling hydrated and not greasy. 

available at amazon.com $10
4
Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehls.com

Looking for a mild shampoo that leaves your hair soft and manageable? This formula from Kiehl’s uses coconut oil and amino acids to help you get a creamy lather that works great for all hair types. 

available at kiehls.com $18
5
DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Stylerk

Curly-haired gals will flip for this styling cream (a favorite on Birchbox!) that not only banishes frizz, it also helps define ringlets and moisturizes your tresses while leaving you with soft and supple mane. 

available at birchbox.com $28
6
Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream

Walgreens.com

More of an ointment than a cream, this coconut-infused lotion deeply moisturizes and rejuvenates cracked and dry feet with coconut oil, rosemary, and peppermint extract. 

available at walgreens.com $9
7
Herbivore Botanicals Body Polish

Amazon.com

Slough off dry and dead skin with a formula made of virgin coconut oil and Bulgarian rose absolute, which fights aging and cellular damage and is also great for sensitive skin. 

available at amazon.com $44
8
RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer

Amazon.com

Get a sun-kissed look with this cream bronzer from the natural cosmetic line RMS Beauty. It has an ultra-sheer look that prevents you from looking too orangey. 

available at amazon.com $28
9
Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil

Birchbox.com

Look like you stepped right out of the salon with this multitasking hair oil. It fights frizz, protects hair from breakage, and adds shine and polish without ever looking greasy. 

available at birchbox.com $40
10
First Aid Beauty Slow Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Moisturizer

Sephora.com

Skip the sun's harmful UV rays and try a nourishing self-tanner instead. The lush cream uses coconut oil to hydrate, while DHA works to build a gradual odorless tan. 

available at sephora.com $28
