Why You Should be Using Coconut Oil for Your Hair

Dry, brittle strands? Step this way. Coconut oil has many uses and benefits for hair, including improved shine and hydration.

By Susan Brickell
February 06, 2019
If you often reach for a jar of coconut oil to treat chapped lips and rough patches of skin on your knees, elbows, or heels, then you're already familiar with the ingredient's skincare magic. But if you've considered lathering it on your hair only to hesitate because you don't want to end up with an oily mess, we feel you. Here's everything you need to know about how to use coconut oil for hair, plus the best masks and treatments that will give you lush, hydrated strands (with no mess!).

Coconut oil benefits for hair

Coconut oil contains natural fats that coat hair to improve shine and hydrate the hair shaft, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He adds that the ingredient is especially great for nourishing dry, brittle hair, and can be applied in its raw form. One exception: He recommends that people with oily hair or dandruff avoid putting coconut oil on their hair, since it might make annoying flakes worse.

Want to grow out your eyebrows? As a natural moisturizer, coconut oil can help keep brows in tip-top condition and stimulate hair follicles, says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. If you have sensitive skin, test a little bit on an inconspicuous area first to make sure you don't have an adverse reaction.

How to use coconut oil for hair

But what we really want to know is how exactly do you use coconut oil on tresses without ending up looking like a total grease ball? The secret is that a little goes a long way. Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD) recommends mixing coconut oil with a little warm water to melt it, and then applying a small amount (read: no more than the size of a dime) to the scalp and hair. Leave the treatment on for at least three minutes to allow it to absorb, or let it soak on your head for up to 30 minutes before rinsing.

Want extra hydration? Dr. Jaliman suggests applying coconut oil to hair midway to ends, wrapping, and sleeping with it on. Just rinse your hair thoroughly the next morning.

Whether you're looking to introduce a coconut oil hair mask into your routine or are open to giving fresh, raw coconut oil a try, here are five dermatologist-recommended coconut oil treatments guaranteed to give you shiny, soft locks.

OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner

Dr. Nazarian loves this shampoo and conditioner duo, telling us they're super lightweight and rinse out easily. Also great? This set deeply cleanses and nourishes strands, thanks to organic coconut milk and oil.

For very dry hair, Dr. Nazarian also recommends OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo ($7; amazon.com), an ultra rich formula with coconut oil and vanilla extract that hydrates and softens hair for healthier-looking tresses. It's ideal for damaged, curly, and frizzy locks, she says.

Kopari Coconut Melt

This moisture bomb is perfect for hair and skin, raves Dr. Jaliman. Made of 100% pure organic coconut oil, it's packed with fatty acids to seal in moisture and lauric acid to fight inflammation. Bonus: The lavish oil is safe for all hair and skin types, including dry and eczema-prone skin and chemically-treated tresses.

Tip: Melt a dollop in your hands by rubbing palms together to warm up the oil, then lather generously over your entire body.

The Body Shop Coconut Oil Hair Shine

Dr. Zeichner swears by this luxurious coconut hair balm. It smooths flyaways, deeply conditions, and adds shine to strands. Plus, the formula washes out easily, so hair never feels greasy or weighed-down. A little goes a long way, so make sure to apply a small amount to dry locks before styling.

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Moisture Gro Shining Hairdress

Another one of Dr. Zeichner's picks, this shine-boosting pomade boasts vitamin E, lanolin, and olive oil to fight frizz, prevent breakage, and strengthen weak hair by creating a protective moisture barrier around new growth. It's a hero product for those with very curly, frizzy, or coarse hair.

Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Not only is this cold-pressed organic coconut great in the kitchen, it also acts as a hair conditioner to provide deep hydration without feeling sticky or greasy. Clocking in with 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the oil is a cult favorite that reviewers swear by.

"Keeps hair from frizzing, even in terrible humidity," writes one reviewer. "I have thick, wavy hair and this is the only product I use."

