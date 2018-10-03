The Best Cocoa Butter Products for Your Skin, Nails, and Hair

Cocoa butter is the super moisturizer you've been missing out on.

By Susan Brickell
October 03, 2018

It may not be the buzziest ingredient in the beauty industry right now, but cocoa butter is a tried-and-true skincare ingredient that delivers serious moisture to dry skin, flaky lips, and parched strands. We've decided it's time to give cocoa butter the respect it deserves by highlighting the benefits of this major hydrator—and the many, many ways you can use it. This versatile skin superhero might just be your new coconut oil.

What is cocoa butter?

Cocoa butter is the highest fat content extract from cocoa beans. "It’s used in skincare, and is edible (as a form of chocolate), but is often used to hydrate various areas of the body due to its high lipid content," says New York-based dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD. If you've never thought to incorporate this super emollient into your beauty routine, it might come as a surprise to learn that some of your go-to skincare products at home probably already contain this unassuming ingredient. (The more technical term for cocoa butter is theobroma oil.)

Cocoa butter benefits for your whole body

Cocoa butter is used to enhance the fatty component of skin. "Healthy skin has a waxy, fatty oil that sits on the surface and keeps skin moisturized while minimizing water loss and evaporation," Dr. Nazarian explains. So, cocoa butter can be used to mimic that fatty layer and enhance barrier protection, she says.

Because it's loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, cocoa butter can help skin heal from irritations due to eczema and other conditions like dermatitis, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. An old-school remedy for healing scars, it's also a new mom's best-kept secret for preventing and diminishing stretch marks, she adds.

Cocoa butter's uses don't stop there, though. You can literally apply it everywhere: Smooth cocoa butter onto cuticles and any part of your body that might need a little extra love and hydration, such as the tops of knees, backs of elbows, and feet (don't forget those hard, calloused heels!).

You can even rub it into your hair. Seriously: applying cocoa butter to hair keeps it healthy, tames frizz, and adds shine. But because cocoa butter tends to be heavy, Dr. Nazarian cautions against using it on thinner hair. "People with thin hair should look elsewhere for conditioning to avoid loss-of-volume to their hair," she warns.

Who should use cocoa butter?

Cocoa butter has ultra-moisturizing properties that are ideal for dry skin, which can sometimes give products that have it a greasy consistency. As a result, Dr. Jaliman suggests anyone prone to acne to skip it, since it could clog pores. "Although it does have antibacterial properties and one might think it could help with acne, I would avoid cocoa butter [to be safe]," she continues.

Dr. Nazarian agrees. Thanks to a high comedogenic rating (read: not great if you're prone to breakouts), cocoa butter may not be the perfect hydrating solution for every skin type. "It is safe in most sensitive skin types (unless added perfumes or fragrances are noted), but I would recommend against applying it to areas of the body that are at risk for acne like the face," Dr. Nazarian tells us.

Even so, the benefits alone have us reconsidering this old-school ingredient. We asked experts to share their favorite beauty buys that are full of cocoa butter. Say hello to the moisturizing products you'll be kicking your coconut oil for.

1
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion

target.com

Best drugstore steal

Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, loves this ultra-moisturizing lotion because it protects and hydrates without leaving skin feeling greasy. Dr. Nazarian is also a fan of the brand's Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter to treat dry skin, since it's calming and absorbs quickly.

available at amazon.com $18 for 3
2
Suki Rescue Ultra-Protect Body Balm

dermstore.com

Best body balm

Totally splurge-worthy, this balm is perfect for those with sensitive skin. It deeply hydrates and heals dermal abrasions and damage caused by dermatitis, stretch marks, and rough spots on feet and elbows. Plus, the cocoa butter works to moisturize while lavender and chamomile extracts calm any inflammation you might have.

available at dermstore.com $31
3
Burt's Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream

amazon.com

Best for hands

Burt's Bees lip balm isn't the only item from the brand we swear by. Infused with cocoa butter, shea butter, and sesame oil, this hand cream softens and repairs cracked skin. Don't forget to massage it into cuticles, too! Also good: it also has vitamin E to protect hands from free radicals and signs of aging. *Adding this to our shopping cart.*

available at amazon.com $13
4
Suntegrity Skincare Lip C.P.R.

dermstore.com

Best for lips

Not only does does this creamy lipstick give you a vibrant pout, but it also acts as a hydrating balm packed with ingredients like cocoa butter and organic jojoba oil, plus konjac root to visibly reduce the look of fine lines. Bonus: it also has zinc oxide and SPF 30 to protect lips from ultraviolet rays.

available at dermstore.com $28
5
Aveeno Positively Nourishing Daily Moisturizer Comforting Whipped Soufflé

amazon.com

Best for overall moisturizing

It's easy to see why this decadent-looking whipped moisturizer is Dr. Klein's pick. It combines skin protectant colloidal oatmeal with calming cocoa butter (plus shea butter and other antioxidants) to leave skin supersoft and smooth. No more flakes, we promise.

available at amazon.com $23
6
Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo with Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Extracts

amazon.com

Best affordable shampoo

A hair saving grace, this paraben-free shampoo combines two natural powerhouses—cocoa butter and coconut oil—to smooth frizz (for 24 hours!), prevent damage, and add shine to dry, lifeless locks. Follow up in the shower with the cocoa butter conditioner. You'll be thanking us.

available at amazon.com $4
7
Palmer's Moisturizing Hair Oil

target.com

Best hair oil

Dr. Nazarian raves about this affordable and lightweight hair oil spray; cocoa butter and vitamin E hydrate hair, peppermint oil nourishes your scalp, and keratin adds protein and shine. Spritz on braids, finer locks, a thick bob—the oil works on all hair types. But, that's not all. "Their classic cocoa butter lotion is safe in pregnancy and something I often recommend when women need moisturizing during pregnancy and when breastfeeding," adds Dr. Nazarian.

available at walmart.com $5
8
Carol's Daughter Healthy Hair Butter

carolsdaughter.com

Best hair hydrator

Hair butter is about to seriously change your life. Dr. Jaliman loves this lightweight option because it combines cocoa butter and shea butter with seven nourishing essential oils, including jojoba, wheat germ, and sweet almond. It absorbs easily, so won't make hair feel greasy, keeps frizz under control, and moisturizes dry, damaged ends.

available at hsn.com $17
