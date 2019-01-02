This Cleopatra-Inspired Makeup Is a Look Fit For a Queen

So it’s a Saturday night, and you’re about to head out on the town with the girls. You’re in one of those moods where you want to go all out with your look, but what can you do to make yourself look as fierce as you feel? Two words: Cleopatra makeup. This OMG-worthy look will make heads turn, giving you the spotlight you deserve. Here’s how to perfect your new favorite makeup.

First, apply shimmery gold eyeshadow to your lids. Then, add a bright blue shade to the crease. Now it’s time to apply black eyeliner to the upper and lower lash line. Blend the liner to make it look more natural, then draw a black line on your crease, separating the blue and gold shadow. Next come fake eyelashes—place them on the lash line to make your eyes pop.

When you’re ready to move onto your lips, apply a clear gloss as the base. Then, layer copper eyeshadow over the gloss. Don’t have copper shadow? Use bronzer instead. (And yes, it’s totally OK to use those face products on your lips.) Next, add gold shimmer to the center of your lips. Revisit your eyes for a sec to extend your eyeliner, then apply highlighter to the top of your cheekbones. Voila! You’re ready to rule an Egyptian kingdom… or your favorite nightclub.

