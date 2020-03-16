Briogeo Founder Nancy Twine on Why Diversity Is So Important in Haircare

Image zoom Courtesy of Briogeo

What prompted you to leave finance and start Briogeo?

My mom was a chemist, and while I was growing up, we spent a lot of time making our own scalp scrubs, body treatments, hair oils, and all sorts of things. As an adult, I saw the shift that was happening in beauty, with consumers starting to demand clean options. It made me think back to the incredible products we made at home, and I realized there was a business opportunity to do something bigger with that family tradition.

How did it feel being a young woman taking on venerable hair-care titans?

It was really exciting and a little nerve-racking at the same time. However, I felt like my brand was very differentiated, so even though we technically had competitors, in a lot of ways, we didn’t. We were one of the first brands to obtain the Clean at Sephora seal, and we meet the criteria for all products. Even today, there’s not a huge number of clean brands that offer a comprehensive, diverse assortment of products.

What is your biggest priority for your brand?

Efficacy and inclusivity are very important to me. There are so many different hair-texture types, and formulating a diverse collection that speaks to people is huge. People want to be able to pick up any brand and feel like it is speaking to them.

How are you making sure that your products are clean for consumers?

We try to be super clear about what we use. We have always had our “six-free” methodology, where we leave out the top-six most commonly used hair-care ingredients that have been linked to environmental and potential bodily concerns (sulfates, silicones, parabens, etc.). While our products aren’t 100 percent natural, they’re all 90 percent and above. We use a handful of safe synthetic ingredients to help ensure that our products have strong efficacy and also a suitable shelf life to maintain integrity for the client.

Is there anything you’d like to share about Briogeo’s sustainability practices?

All of our bottles contain 25 percent PCR, postconsumer resin, and all of the shampoo and conditioner bottles are recyclable. Furthering our stance on sustainability has been a big topic of discussion here—it’s not something that can happen overnight, but we’re definitely having regular conversations on how we can move forward.

Do you feel like sustainability is something that’s required for clean brands?

That’s part of the entire picture—the impact that packaging is making. None of us is perfect, and we all have room to improve. However, we’re also relying on innovations from the packaging world to provide more options that will allow us to maintain our visual brand identity but also create a more sustainable path.

