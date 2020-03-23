Westman Atelier Founder on Why Clean Beauty Is the Future

Image zoom Alexi Lubomirski

How did Westman Atelier get its start?

When I consulted with brands in the past, I had a passion for the product-development process, deciding what goes into the formulations. I’m fascinated by making products in a lab, then using them as a makeup artist, seeing how they work when you apply them to the skin. I knew if I ever had my own line, I would create something that was as natural and as conscientiously crafted as possible.

What does “clean” mean for your brand? What do you think it should mean in general?

For Westman Atelier, “clean” is a mindset—what we put in and on our bodies should be safe. I grew up on an ashram. My family was vegetarian. I was taught to pay attention to ingredients— everything we ate was organic and had very little sugar. That way of eating made me feel good, and obviously it made a mark! It was always my mission to launch a line with wellness and transparency at the heart. We always refer to the European Union’s rigorous clean-beauty standards [which are far stricter than those in the U.S.].

Beyond product formulations, how is Westman Atelier addressing sustainability?

We are in constant search of performance-driven sustainable materials. We’re actively pursuing a refillable concept for our new products that we are hoping to have available by 2021. It’s a process. However, this is an area that we’re passionate about and want to do correctly.

What advice do you have for someone who wants to clean up their routine but doesn’t know where to begin?

Start researching ingredients, create your own “what’s in and what’s out” list, then look into product formulations. And if they resonate, start trying!

What do you think is missing from the clean-beauty conversation?

Larger companies need to get on board. That’s the most efficient way to make clean formulas and sustainable packaging more affordable and more accessible for all brands and people.

