From the flipped bob to the classic mullet (thank you, Miley), there are no shortage of chic looks to steal from the stars this season. But there’s one cut that's standing out above the rest: the clavicut.

Sound familiar? You’ve definitely seen it before. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the A-listers who are rocking this chic ’do. So what exactly is a clavicut? Health spoke to Edward Tricomi of Warren Tricomi Salons to get the details.

“The clavicut is a blunt haircut at the collarbone, straight around—not shorter in the back or longer—it is the same length all over,” says Tricomi. “Basically, the hair kisses the top of the collarbone (also known as the clavicle, thus the name ‘clavicut'). It is becoming popular because it is an elegant line—it is clean and simple. That simplicity, that's what makes it beautiful. It can also be edgy and sophisticated all at the same time."

One of the best features of the clavicut is its versatility, says Tricomo.

“You can wear it blunt, straight, and clean, which requires little product,” says Tricomi. “You can also take a curling iron and wave it for a more beach boho chic vibe. For a more drastic, edgy look, you can make a deep side part or a blunt middle part, too."

Tricomi recommends using Warren Tricomi Cut & Shine Spray ($20, warrentricomi.com) to get the glossy blunt look you see on celebs like Selena Gomez. But regardless of how you style it, Tricomi says, this cut looks great on anyone.

"It really can go with a lot of different faces,” he says. “Almost all face shapes are the perfect candidate for this hairstyle."

Tricomi adds that if you’re planning to request this style next time you go to the salon, make sure to ask for a 'precision cut with the same length all over'—in case your stylist is unfamiliar with the term "clavicut."

