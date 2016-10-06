12 Chrome Nail Polishes for a Badass, Ultra-Shiny Mani

Chrome nails (also known as mirror nails) are the Instagram mani trend of 2016. Here's how to get the look without making a trip to the salon.
Picture the Tin Man after a hardcore polishing, and you've got chrome nails, the Instagram mani trend of the moment. This metallic, foiled look is chic, unique, and definitely eye-catching—but to get the full effect, you need to use gel lacquer and a messy sparkly powder, which means the trend is tough to DIY. Still, there are polishes that can get you as close to the chrome nails as possible without going to a salon. Find your at-home chrome alternative:
1
Born Pretty Mirror Nail Polish Set
This base-and-polish set is all over Pinterest for a reason: It gives you nails so shiny you can practically see your reflection in them.
2
Nails Inc The Reflectors in Primrose Street
This pearlescent hue can take on different shades depending on the way you turn your hand. Be prepared to see pink, yellow, and opal tones.
3
OPI Nail Lacquer in Take a Right on Bourbon
The finely milled particles in this polish provide an allover shimmer.
4
Morgan Taylor in Could Have Foiled Me
This polish is reminiscent of foil (hence the name). Even in the bottle, it looks like there are crinkles of tinfoil brushing up against the glass.
5
SpaRitual Valued Flexible Color
This silver polish is mixed with bronze flecks, resulting in a formula that catches the light and reflects both metallic hues.
6
Dermelect Me in Nobody’s Fool Marigold
This is a truly bold gold that skews more on the side of yellow; it will really shine on darker skin tones.
7
Trust Fund Beauty in Champagne Socialite
Swipe on this pink-toned shade to nail the color of the season—rose gold! Think of it as a highlighter, but for your nails instead of your cheekbones.
8
Orly in Million Dollar Views
This rich shade makes tips look like they’ve been dipped in gold. But unlike a solid gilded polish, this one has touches of a richer bronze pigment, too.
9
Dior Vernis in #803 Metal Montaigne
This deep gunmetal almost looks like a solid color until it’s in the light; that’s when you’ll see the richer navy and silvery metallic colors.
10
Defy & Inspire in Ultra Teal
The only real way to describe this polish is “mermaid inspired.” it has all the colors your would expect to see in the scales of Ariel’s tail— purple, blue, and green…simply magical.
11
Julep Boho Glam in Sawyer
Think chocolate brown-meets-iridescent. This vampy shade has touches of copper to add shine, while the underlying color is more russet.
12
Deborah Lippmann Laughin To The Bank
You’ll be getting major Dorothy in Emerald City vibes with this opulent jade color. It’s the perfect intersection of shimmer and chrome.