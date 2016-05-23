Chrissy Teigen's New Hair Cut Uses a Surprising Technique

She may be a new mom, but don’t expect Chrissy Teigen to embrace the “mom cut” any time soon. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin shared a photo of the model and cookbook author post-haircut and just wait until you hear the secret behind her beautiful new ‘do.

Atkin refers to the look as “Don’t cut the front,” a name she and colorist Marie Harmon came up with together. It’s most definitely not a lob, with the hair guru leaving Teigen’s face-framing strands alone while she concentrated on removing length from the back. Not surprisingly, Baby Luna’s mom looks stunning with the new look.

Teigen has Tracey Cunningham to thank for her color, which includes the most perfect highlights for summer, and hair extensions by Priscilla Valles.

Gorgeous job, ladies. Now don’t forget to have this pic at the ready on your phone the next time you head in for a cut—this is very likely the start of a new trend.

