Chrissy Teigen's Face Mask Selfie Will Inspire You to Up Your Skincare Game

Chrissy Teigen is a seasoned pro when it comes to social media. From her sassy tweets to her hilarious skincare videos (remember the blackhead removal play-by-play?) to her adorable parenting videos, it's impossible not to fall in love with the outspoken, super relatable mama.

So it might come as no surprise that when the A-lister revealed a star product in her beauty routine on social media, the internet was pumped. We now know exactly how she nails her iconic glow—and we plan to steal her holy grail for ourselves.

Teigen took to Instagram yesterday to share a selfie, in which she's donning a glittering, silver peel-off face mask. "I never post myself because no one in my family takes pics of me," she captioned her photo.

While Teigen doesn't credit the mask brand in her Instagram post, InStyle Australia discovered that she's wearing GlamGlow's GravityMud Firming Treatment Mask ($25; nordstrom.com and sephora.com), a mud-based, peel-off face mask that helps to tighten skin and leave you with a more radiant complexion.

"Not an ad. I'm obsessed with every GlamGlow mask ever," Teigen said in a video posted to her Instagram stories, according to InStyle Australia. "@glamglow I love u," she added to her story. The beauty guru even showcased the oddly satisfying peel-off process—and needless to say, this mask looks like an amazing investment.

Plus, GlamGlow's GravityMud Firming Treatment Mask boasts over 300 five-star reviews on Sephora with customers touting it for being not only a fun self-care staple, but also effective in firming skin.

"I did not want to believe the hype about this product because you know...its expensive. But it is seriously amazing. My skin is firmer, softer, glowing and you can barely see my pores and this is after one use," wrote one shopper.

"I absolutely LOVE this mask. Used it 1 time and noticed a definite difference in my skin and it definitely firms and tightens. Can't wait to keep using it!!! Will be part of my skincare routine! I am 49 and have decent skin but a bit of loss with elasticity and wrinkles. This worked well for me," shared another.

And, lucky for us, Teigen's beauty bender didn't stop there. Shortly after sharing the mask, Teigen also gave her fans a peek at the zit stickers she uses to magically zap any pesky spots before they turn into full-blown pimples on her Instagram stories. She thankfully shared a photo of a package of Zitsticka's Killa Kit ($29; amazon.com), as well as a video of herself applying the tiny stickers to her chin and forehead—classic Chrissy.

Even though Teigen didn't comment on how often she uses GlamGlow's GravityMud Firming Treatment Mask or the Zitsticka's Killa Kit, if the star's radiant skin is any indication, we think they're absolute beauty must-haves to maintain a healthy glow and keep breakouts at bay.

