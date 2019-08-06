I Tried Chrissy Teigen's Trick for Super Long Lashes—and It Really Works

When she’s not posting adorable videos of her kids to Instagram or being outspoken AF on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen loves giving fans a glimpse into her self-care routine, often sharing hilarious beauty treatments (her blackhead removal video, anyone?) using products that are surprisingly affordable. If you check Teigen’s Instagram as often as we do, then you might have noticed that our favorite down-to-earth celebrity momma recently posted a video revealing her secret to longer lashes. Yes, really!

“New favorite mascara. Not an ad. Thank you Nova. I seriously love it,” she raved in her Instagram stories just last week, showcasing a black tube with large orange lettering. The Lip Sync Battle host thanked makeup artist Nova Kaplan for the lash-boosting find, which happens to be Elizabeth Mott It’s So Long Length Defining Mascara ($15; amazon.com).

Related Link: This Mascara Makes My Lashes Look so Incredible That I've Been Using it For 8 Years

Although anything Teigen endorses has us running to try it, what exactly makes the A-lister’s favorite mascara *so* great? The mascara has a C-curve brush with silicone bristles that separate, define, lift and curl every lash—even the super tiny lashes at the corners of your eyes. Not only does it give you the volume and length of falsies, but the formula is also super lightweight, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, so it’s comfortable and good for your lash health, too.

Teigen isn’t the only fan of this mascara. Amazon customers also name this show-stopping product as their holy grail, claiming that it gives them longer lashes than any other mascara.

“This mascara is amazing, it is even better than the It's So Big Mascara. The formula is similar, in that it does not smudge or run, and the brush is a thousand times better, so it makes the mascara coat every lash. The results of this mascara is show stopping. P.S Before I tried this brand I have tried every mascara available from high end to every drugstore kind, I do not say lightly that there is no better mascara.” wrote a reviewer.

“Game changer for me,” said one customer. “I don't have to use an eyelash curler anymore, my lashes look long but not brittle, they are full, they are everything my lashes always wanted to be... my lashes naturally are blonde, not very long, and stick out in different directions :/ they are annoying, but this mascara has made my eye routine so EASY! The unique brush pulls up and coats just the right way.”

“I have tried sooooo many mascaras that I could open a used-mascara store! Lol! This mascara is fricking AMAZING!! The length it gives my lashes is crazy!! It’s a thinner formula so, if you want to add more “drama” to your lashes before going out, it’s completely “buildable”! Seriously people.. buy this mascara,” raved another buyer.

Related Link: I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Trick for Making Dark Under Eye Circles Disappear

I’ve flip flopped between drugstore mascaras and pricier Sephora options over the years, never committing to just one. Unlike my foundation and blush, I haven’t found a mascara that does everything I want it to. So obviously when I heard Teigen praising Elizabeth Mott’s It’s So Long Length Defining Mascara on Instagram, I was all in. When has she ever steered us wrong?

I have lighter colored, slightly stubby eyelashes that typically require quite a few passes of mascara, and the result always ends up looking clumpy or flaking off onto my skin. (The worst.) What’s more, I can never seem to coat every single lash, and just chalk it up to the fact that they’re too damn short. But this brush was able to coat lashes I didn’t even know I had—especially on the outermost corner of my eyes—giving me a much fuller, more unified look.

One quick swipe of this mascara was all it took to lengthen my lashes, making me office-ready in seconds. There was zero eye pokes and no fumbling around with lash glue. It made my morning makeup routine totally painless, and gave my lashes life. Some of my colleagues even asked if I had gotten lash extensions over the weekend—the mascara was that good. And while I do prefer a more natural “no makeup, makeup” look, I was able to build the mascara with a few coats for sultry, va va voom date-ready lashes later that evening.

The best news is that you don’t have to break the bank for gorgeously long eyelashes. Elizabeth Mott’s It’s So Long Length Defining Mascara is priced at only $15 on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new mascara or are just not in love with your current pick, try Teigen’s go-to—as well as mine. Trust me, your lashes will thank you.

Image zoom Alex Sandoval

To buy: Elizabeth Mott It's So Long Length Defining Mascara ($15; amazon.com)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter