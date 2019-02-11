This Tinted Lip Balm Gives Chrissy Teigen Her Natural Glowy Pout

Yesterday, as celebrities were getting primped and polished before walking the red carpet at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, relatable Insta-famous mom Chrissy Teigen was getting ready for a night of... staying in. Luckily, she documented her entire (comical) skincare process for our viewing pleasure. Thanks be to Chrissy.

"Welcome to my not-going-to-the-Grammys makeup tutorial," Teigen says in her Instagram Story. For a glamorous-yet-casual look while watching the show at home, she reveals her beauty routine: applying foundation, curling and coating eyelashes with mascara, adding color to cheeks, and filling in brows.

But leave it to Teigen to make even mundane steps like brushing one's hair totally hilarious. While brushing her just-showered hair, she admits her preference is brushing in a "backwards motion." Um, is there another way? We are cry-laughing.

But Teigen's skincare prep wasn't complete until she shared her favorite product for a plumper, smoother pout. The star admitted she discovered Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30 Organic Tinted Lip Balm ($18; amazon.com) while on vacation and picked up a bullet from the hotel gift shop. Now her go-to balm, the formula moisturizes, adds SPF protection, and gives her an amazing glowy pout.

"It's like a balm with a little color to it," she says.

To buy: $18 on amazon.com, dermstore.com, and ulta.com

Made of more than 70% natural ingredients, this tinted lip balm is packed with shea butter, vitamin E, and nourishing oils like coconut, olive, and jojoba to deeply condition, smooth, and protect your pout from free radicals.

Organic cupuacu butter and mongongo oil boost your lip's natural moisture and help improve the appearance of aging and thinning skin, while zinc oxide (read: suncreen) shields lips from sun damage. Also great? Natural fruit oils offer a light fig scent.

Great for dry, chapped lips, glide on Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30 Organic Tinted Lip Balm to plump your pout and add a hint of natural rosy color. Snap up Teigen's go-to shade, "Tan Line", or choose from six easy-to-wear colors: Firecracker, Summer Crush, Nude Beach, Bonfire, Skinny Dip, and Coral Reef.

