Here Are 7 Ways to Incorporate Chocolate Into Your Beauty Routine

We're bringing you some of the yummiest ways to enjoy chocolate without derailing your healthy eating routine. From masks and eye shadows to all-out chocolate spa treatments, here are some fun ways to satisfy your sweet tooth the beauty way.

Best chocolate skincare products

If you're into masking, you're going to love FarmHouse Fresh Sundae Best Chocolate Softening Mask ($23; dermstore.com). For one thing, the name couldn't be cuter, but it's what's inside the jar that really wows. The formula looks like chocolate frosting—yum!—and is formulated with smoothing coconut milk, antibacterial honey, and of course, cocoa for a skin-softening trio.

On your body, tap the exfoliating powers of Fresh Cocoa Body Exfoliant ($45; sephora.com). The decadent formula contains antioxidant-rich cocoa butter and coconut oil, along with cocoa extract for a "pleasure-inducing" effect. Drooling yet? We are. Use once a week for silky smooth skin, especially before self-tanning.

Best chocolate makeup products

Beyond skincare, there are many chocolate-scented makeup products to choose from, too. Probably the best known is Too Faced The Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette ($29; sephora.com), which has a range of 16 matte and shimmer shades with delish names like Triple Fudge, Milk Chocolate, and Champagne Truffle. But the brand didn't stop there: they also offer the Chocolate Bon Bons Eyeshadow Palette ($49; sephora.com), Matte Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Palette ($26; sephora.com), and Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette ($49; sephora.com), along with bronzers like Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer ($30; sephora.com) and Cocoa Contour Chiseled to Perfection ($42; sephora.com), all infused with their signature cocoa powder formula and scent.

Then there's the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Les Chocolat Lipstick ($8; amazon.com), which smells good enough to eat. You might be tempted to lick it right off your lips, but once you see how good the high pigment nude shade looks on your pout, you'll want it to stay put.

Best chocolate spa treatments

If you really want to take your chocolate obsession a step further, you're in for a treat with these spa services. At Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico the spa offers a new chocolate line called Xoclatl with a body oil, body butter, and body scrub that are laced with organic cocoa butter, cocoa essential oil, and organic vanilla extract. They also have a treatment called Xocolatl Skin Replenishment ($160 for 90 minutes), which, paired with a massage is meant to soften the skin. As a bonus, when the guest checks in for the treatment, they have the option of making their own chocolate mask for the therapist to use on them.

And of course, The Spa at the Hotel Hershey has a vast menu filled with luxe chocolate indulgences. There's everything from a Chocolate Fondue Wrap ($135-145 for 60 minutes), which involves a mixture of warmed moor mud and essence of cocoa followed by a warm blanket to help ingredients sink in and nourish the skin, to a Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Immersion ($205-215 for 90 minutes), where you experience a tropical and uplifting coconut sugar scrub before finishing with the chocolate fondue wrap.

If you're not into being smothered in chocolate—though we're not sure who wouldn't be— there's the option of a S'mores Couples Package at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego ($445 for 50 minutes). After you receive your massage, you can partake in a champagne toast and a private beach bonfire with the makings for s'mores and chocolate-covered strawberries.