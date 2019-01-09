10 Anti-Aging Dupes You'll Love Just as Much as Pricey Skincare

Because you don't have to break the bank to fight wrinkles.
Stopping wrinkles in their tracks is one of our biggest goals for 2019 (and life). But with so many recommendations out there for the best anti-aging products, it can get pretty overwhelming. And we'll come right out and say it: damn expensive!
Fortunately for you and your bank account, there are plenty of amazing, effective products that fight signs of aging at prices we can totally swallow. No more dropping $100 on skincare when you can spend less than $35 for the exact same results.
Below, the best budget-friendly anti-aging products—from vitamin C serums to retinol to facial cleansers—that will give you glowing, youthful looking skin in no time.
1
Best affordable vitamin C serum
Why you need it: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and reduces signs of aging by repairing sun damage, resulting in brighter, firmer skin with fewer fine lines and wrinkles.
Out of all the anti-aging beauty products sold on Amazon, TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum has the most five-star reviews—over 7,700 to be exact. Not only is the formula packed with vitamin C, but it also contains vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and witch hazel, which all work together to neutralize free radicals, reduce wrinkles, replenish moisture, and treat acne.
“This serum is really good for collagen production," says New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "It helps prevent skin aging and lessens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles." It'll even help brighten and firm your skin, she adds.
2
Best affordable hyaluronic acid serum
Why you need it: Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture (it can absorb 1,000 times its weight in water) and deliver serious anti-aging benefits by plumping and hydrating dry skin to minimize the look of wrinkles.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains hyaluronic acid, is non-comedogenic (won't clog pores), and is incredibly hydrating, says Dr. Jaliman. It will deliver higher hydration levels to your skin so that you can sport a glowing, smooth complexion instead of dealing with flakes. Plus, it's totally wallet-friendly.
3
Best affordable niacinamide serum
Why you need it: Niacinamide helps tighten pores, fight signs of aging, lighten dark spots, and control acne.
The budget-friendly The Ordinary Niacinamide serum (yep, it's only $11!) gets the job done with an impressive 10% niacinamide, plus 1% zinc to manage sebum activity and prevent breakouts.
"I put this on literally one time before going to sleep, and in the morning, I had some of the healthiest and clearest-looking skin I've ever had in my life," raves on Amazon reviewer.
4
Best affordable night serum
Why you need it: Slathering on a potent serum at night lets active ingredients to work their magic while your body rests. "You also don’t have makeup or sunscreen on, so you can put on an anti-aging product and it will absorb well," says Dr. Jaliman.
There's a reason Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Intensive Anti-Aging Renewal Serum has ranked in our top list of anti-aging night creams; it's effective and you can't beat the price. Infused with vitamin C, this nighttime anti-aging serum is lighter than other cream-based treatments, so won't feel heavy on your face or greasy against your pillow.
5
Best affordable day cream
Why you need it: Moisturizers help stop signs of aging before they happen by keeping skin hydrated and healthy.
Ultra-gentle La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer contains SPF 30 to moisturize and prevent sun damage. Also good? It gets rave reviews from folks with sensitive skin. ("Best face care product I have ever used!" writes one.)
6
Best affordable eye cream
Why you need it: Eye creams help banish dark circles, soften fine lines, and erase sun damage.
"L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Volume Filler Eye Treatment is filled with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient found in injectable fillers," says S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, a Miami-based dermatologist. "As an ingredient in topical serums, fragmented hyaluronic acid benefits the skin by drawing moisture to the epidermis, giving the eye area a plumper and more volumized appearance while filling in fine lines temporarily." As an added bonus, the non-greasy formula also contains caffeine for an extra lift for those undereye bags!
7
Best affordable retinol serum
Why you need it: Retinol might be considered the holy grail of noninvasive wrinkle-prevention. When applied topically, this vitamin A derivative stimulates collagen production and cell turnover, which reduces the appearance of fine lines, evens out complexion, and unclogs pores.
With over 1,000 5-star Amazon reviews, Dr. Jaliman swears by RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream. "This is a very good night cream with retinol in it," she says. "It reduces the look of lines and deep wrinkles while you sleep, and also has shea butter and squalane, two ingredients that help with hydration."
8
Best affordable facial cleanser
Why you need it: Facial cleansers remove bacteria that can cause acne without stripping moisture from skin.
The hyaluronic acid found in CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser cleans skin without over-drying, says Dr. Jaliman. Ceramides help hydrate and repair skin’s natural moisture barrier, she adds. Plus, we love that it's fragrance-free, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.
9
Best affordable hand cream
Why you need it: The skin on your hands ages faster than other parts of the body, since it’s so thin and is often exposed to sun. Investing in a good hand cream is crucial to help prevent fine lines and wrinkles.
“The sun breaks down collagen in the hands, leaving them wrinkled and creating dark spots,” says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City. She recommends using a product with retinol in it at night. Dermalogica Multivitamin Hand and Nail Treatment is non-greasy and packs retinol and other anti-aging ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, to moisturize skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and to protect against free radicals.
10
Best affordable sunscreen
Why you need it: Sunscreen protects against and prevents sun damage, which is hugely anti-aging, helping to minimize your wrinkle risk.
Many people skip sunscreen on their face because they think it feels too oily or greasy. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 won't clog pores or cause sensitivity, thanks to a formula that contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. "It has physical UV blockers, antioxidants to prevent aging and ingredients that help with acne and redness," says Bridgit Nolan, MD, a dermatologist in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida—a religious user herself. "It's very light with a benign scent, and makeup goes on evenly over it."