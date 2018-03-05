This Splurge-Worthy Product Is the Secret Behind Zendaya, Emma Roberts, and Kate Upton’s Gorgeous Oscars Glow

It's officially easier than ever for us non-celebs to get a gorgeous Hollywood glow.

Last night, Zendaya, Emma Roberts, Sofia Vergara, Kate Upton, and dancer Violetta Komyshan all wore makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's new Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44; nordstrom.com or bergdorfgoodman.com) on the Oscars red carpet. This customizable primer-highlighter is making waves among the A-list crowd for its ability to deliver a soft, subtle glow—think Instagram filter for your face.

The formula is available in seven super-flattering shades and can be worn alone, blended with foundation, or applied as a highlighter to give skin a dewy, lit-from-within appearance. On Roberts, Tilbury started by using the brand's Light Wonder Foundation in shades 4 and 7 ($46; nordstrom.com), then dotted Hollywood Flawless Filter along the actress's cheekbones. On Zendaya, makeup artist Sheika Daley mixed Hollywood Flawless Filter with Magic Foundation in shade 9 ($44; nordstrom.com). "I wanted to give her a beautiful bronzy and sculpted look," Daley explains.

Getty Images

Charlotte Tilbury lead makeup artist Barry King also used Hollywood Flawless Filter on Komyshan, who attended the event with boyfriend Ansel Elgort. King applied the brand's Brightening Youth Primer ($55; nordstrom.com) first, then dabbed on Hollywood Flawless Filter in shades 1 and 2. As a final step, she blended Magic Foundation in shades 2 and 3 and finished with The Retoucher concealer in shade 2 ($35; nordstrom.com).

The end result? Soft, dewy skin that looks flawless yet natural. BRB while we "Add to Cart" immediately.