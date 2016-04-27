8 Charcoal Beauty Products to Detox Your Skin and Hair

Getty Images

The new "it" beauty ingredient pulls impurities from skin and hair to leave you with a healthy, glowing look. 

Dwyer Frame
April 27, 2016

Charcoal isn't just for your grill—right now, it's a hot beauty ingredient. People who love activated charcoal say it zaps zits, minimizes pores, and leaves skin and hair looking brighter. The detoxifying ingredient pulls impurities away from your pores. Try the trend yourself with one of these eight products. 

1
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores

Origins.com

Skin looking a little cloudy? Brighten up with this activated charcoal mask, which dissolves the impurities lurking deep within your pores. If you like to steer away from preservatives and other chemicals, this mask is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. 

available at sephora.com $26
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Apotheke Charcoal Shampoo

Anthropologie.com

Activated charcoal's beauty benefits aren't just limited to the skin. The ingredient can also work wonders on the hair by neutralizing acid and absorbing impurities. This handmade formula also hydrates hair with the essential oils like sweet orange and cedarwood oil. 

available at anthropologie.com $24
SHOP NOW

3
Shamanuti Activated Charcoal Cleanser

Birchbox.com

Purify and exfoliate your skin with a daily cleanser that can also be used as a gentle shaving cream and body wash. 

available at birchbox.com $36
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Yes to Tomatoes Activated Charcoal Bar Soap

Target.com

Get your whole body on the activated charcoal bandwagon with this bar soap. It can be used on both the face and body—perfect for those of use who suffer from body acne. 

available at target.com $5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Body Clay

Birchbox.com

Why limit the powers of a mask to just your face? This body mask uses the muscle of both charcoal and clay to soak up toxins and reveal softer, younger-looking skin. 

available at birchbox.com $24
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
pureSOL Konjac Facial Sponge

Amazon.com

Soak this sponge in water, and once it's fully saturated, massage your face with or without your favorite cleanser to gently exfoliate your face. When finished, you'll have a clearer, more vibrant complexion. 

available at amazon.com $25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Bioré Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips

Walgreens.com

Remember when Bioré Pore Strips came out in the '90s and we were all obsessed with the gross gunk they stripped away from our skin? Bioré recently updated this beauty classic by adding charcoal. The strips pull out blackheads and reduce oil and shine for up to 24 hours. 

available at walgreens.com $7 for 6
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Garnier SkinActive Clean + Purifying Oil Free Cleansing Towelettes

Drugstore.com

Wipe off a day’s worth of dirt and makeup with these charcoal-infused wipes. The wipes also control oil and shine.   

available at drugstore.com $6
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up