When you think of the most enviable skincare items on the market, you probably think of luxury brands with high-end price tags, like Jennifer Lopez’s favorite $300 La Mer Cream. But what if we told you that the most wished for night cream on Amazon isn’t from a fancy department store, but rather, your local pharmacy? Allow us to introduce you to Cerave’s Skin Renewing Night Cream ($14; amazon.com).

Developed with the help of dermatologists, the budget-friendly cream sparked the interest of shoppers thanks to its powerful overnight formula and quickly earned the number one spot on Amazon’s Most Wished For Night Creams. The list, which updates every 24 hours, tracks the products most often added to both wishlists and registries. While we love Cerave and its dermatologist-approved products, we couldn’t help but wonder why this particular cream is so special. It turns out, there are many reasons.

RELATED: The Best Anti-Aging Products of All Time, According to Dermatologists

First, the cream is developed for overnight application when your skin's natural barrier is most receptive. Like all of Cerave’s products, it contains 3 essential ceramides that “help protect the skin’s natural barrier so it can lock in moisture,” New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health.

Of course, the hydration doesn’t stop there: It’s also packed with hyaluronic acid, a gentle humectant that attracts water to the skin without making it oily. Not only does this ensure your skin remains adequately moisturized, but as Ted Lain, MD, a dermatologist from Austin, Texas explained previously to Health, it can also “delay skin thinning, itching, and the overall aging process.”

To round out the fragrance-free formula, the night cream contains niacinamide. Also known as vitamin B3, this star anti-aging ingredient reduces the appearance of enlarged pores, lightens dark spots, smooths wrinkles, firms the texture, and brightens skin. Plus, the quick-absorbing cream uses patented controlled ingredient release technology for 24 hours of continued hydration.

Image zoom

To buy: Cerave Skin Renewing Night Cream, $14; amazon.com

Beyond giving your skin a daily dose of anti-aging action, it’s also non-comedogenic—meaning it won’t clog pores—and works with all skin types, including oily, combination, and sensitive. Reviewers say the formula doesn’t leave behind oily residue, so you won’t have to worry about it staining your pillowcases or bed sheets as you sleep. Not to mention, it actually leaves your skin feeling unbelievably smooth.

All things considered, it tracks that Amazon shoppers can’t wait to get their hands on this cream. Throw in the fact that it’s accumulated more than 750 perfect 5-star ratings, and we’re surprised it hasn’t overtaken Amazon’s best-sellers list, too. While that award is likely on it’s way, for now you’ll have to settle for these convincing reviews:

RELATED: The Best Anti-Aging Products Under $25 on Amazon

“I have been using this for a few months at night and my skin has never looked better. When I wake up my skin is super soft. I have not had a single break out or reaction and I have very sensitive skin with eczema,” raved one reviewer.

Another agreed: “After using this product for almost 2 months, I’ve seen a real improvement of my skin texture. I do use it with a night serum as well. My fine lines around my eyes have diminished and my skin keeps getting better, especially under my chin and neck.”

To round it out, one skincare fanatic with plenty of product experimentation under their belt agreed with the positive results, saying “you cannot find better products,” whether you’re looking on the high or low end of the price spectrum. And she’s not alone: Multiple other reviewers said they preferred this Cerave night cream to their expensive products.

While we’re not saying it’s time to abandon your skincare splurges for good, this night cream is proof that your beauty shopping decisions should be led by ingredients and formulas. Not only will your skin look incredible, but your wallet will thank you, too.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.