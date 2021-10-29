This Is the One Product You Need for Chapped Lips If You Use Accutane 

While Dr. Marchbein is not alone in considering the medication "a true miracle drug," Isotretinoin users commonly experience multiple side effects, including fatigue, muscle stiffness, and sun sensitivity. Some TikTok users even claim it shrunk their nose (although dermatologists disagree). However, the most common and notorious side effect agreed upon by users and doctors alike is perhaps the extreme lip dryness that begins just one week after starting the medication. "The most common symptoms by far are dry lips and skin, which is seen in almost all patients and expected," notes Miami-based dermatologist Chloe Goldman, MD, who is a former Accutane user. "Isotretinoin is unique amongst the retinoids in that it decreases sebum production, which contributes to these symptoms."